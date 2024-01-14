The Big Picture Wish has grossed $223.4 million at the box office, with $63 million from the domestic market and $160.4 million from international territories.

Despite its strong international performance, the movie's reported $200 million budget makes it financially unprofitable for Walt Disney Animation Studios at the moment.

Wish follows the story of a young girl named Asha who must outsmart the selfish King Magnifico to retrieve her family's wishes and save the kingdom of Rosas.

Wish has grossed $223.4 million at the global box office, with $63 million out of that total coming from the domestic market. When it comes to the international side of the animated feature's box office performance, Wish has earned $160.4 million from other territories. After a Thanksgiving opening weekend when the movie only managed to earn $31 million in the United States and Canada, Wish has doubled that amount domestically over the course of the eight weeks it's been playing in theaters. Featuring voice performances from Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine, the musical's resilient performance has led to its international success.

Markets where Wish has been holding strong at the box office include Spain, Australia, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Japan. Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Verasunthorn, Wish is currently sitting at the top of the chart in Argentina and Uruguay. Despite this, its reported $200 million budget will make it impossible for Walt Disney Animation Studios to consider it a profitable endeavor at this time. The movie's animated magic apparently did not work at the box office in a year when titles such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse took control of the box office.

Wish follows Asha (DeBose), a young girl who wants to become King Magnifico's (Pine) apprentice. The monarch has the ability to take people's biggest dreams away, storing them in the mysterious vault in his castle. But after a brief interview with the King makes Asha realize that he only uses his powers for his own benefit, the girl has to come up with a plan to get her family's wishes back and to take the king down. If she doesn't, the kingdom of Rosas will be doomed to spend their lives without knowing what their biggest hopes look like. The adventure includes songs written by Dave Metzger and Julia Michaels.

'Wish' Is Ready to Bring the Magic Home

It was recently announced that Wish will be available for purchase on digital platforms starting on January 23, followed by a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD release on March 12. The home media version of the movie will include several bonus features, including the short film that celebrates a century of Disney magic, Once Upon a Studio. In addition to the short that includes appearances from a wide variety of Disney characters, the home media release will also feature a "sing along" version of Wish, and a featurette where the filmmakers behind the project discuss how the rules of magic work in Asha's universe.

