Wish, the latest film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, has disappointed with its global box office debut, taking only $49 million from theaters during its first five days of release. The musical adventure, which features the voices of Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine, faces an uphill battle with its reported price tag of around $200 million. However, it should be noted that the animated movie only opened in four significant international markets for its debut weekend (Spain, UK, China, and Mexico), with plans to take advantage of the upcoming holidays in the remaining international markets with a staggered release.

Wish hasn't been the only release in trouble for the brand in recent years, with last year's Strange World only earning $73 million during its entire theatrical run. The studio that poured out constant hits such as the Frozen franchise and Moana is far from the success they enjoyed during the past decade, as they look into the future with a new perspective. Wish also opened below both Napoleon and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which is rare for a new animated story from Disney given its family-wide appeal.

The plot of Wish follows Asha (DeBose), a young woman who lives in the Kingdom of Rosas, a land where every citizen delivers their wish for King Magnifico (Pine) to protect them. But as Asha soon would learn, Magnifico isn't the benevolent ruler he claims to be, and it'll be up to her to make everyone else realize that they live under the supervision of a villain. Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, the story is meant to celebrate a century of the company entertaining the world, delivering yet another movie about how magic and the power of belief can determine a person's fate.

What's Next for Disney After 'Wish'?

After earning $31.7 million during its domestic box office debut, Wish might make the studio take a second look at their upcoming output. While a November 27, 2024 release date has been tapped by the company to launch the next movie from the brand, Walt Disney Animation Studios hasn't actually stated what their next project will be about. A third and fourth Frozen movies are currently in development, meant to reunite audiences with Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell) after a few years, but Disney hasn't stated when they'll be released. At the same time, a sequel to Zootopia is also in the works at Walt Disney Animation Studios.

