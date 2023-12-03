The Big Picture Wish, the latest film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, has had an impressive second weekend internationally, grossing $81.6 million at the global box office.

The film has opened in several new countries, including France and Switzerland, where it has emerged as the number one film in its second weekend.

While Wish has faced competition from other films, it is yet to open in several key markets, giving it the potential to capitalize on the upcoming holiday season.

Much of the magic we have experienced with regard to animated films has, over the years, emerged from the creative minds at Walt Disney Animation Studios. After what was a disappointing opening weekend for its latest film, Wish, has sought to maintain its magic. The musical adventure has, for its second weekend, delivered an impressive hold internationally, grossing an estimated $81.6 million globally. The animated film, which features the voices of Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine, had only opened in Spain, UK, China, and Mexico for its debut weekend but has now opened in France, Switzerland, Germany, Austria and Turkey. In a staggered release globally, Wish has emerged in its second weekend as number one in France and Switzerland, while holding second place in Germany, Austria and Turkey.

With a breakdown of $42 million domestic and $39.6 million international for its second weekend, Wish, which has a reported price tag of around $200 million, seems to have continued the trend of Disney animations struggling. Wish is ranked the fifth film of the weekend, as the animation continues to compete with both Napoleon and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, as well as Takashi Yamazaki's newly released Godzilla Minus One. While the movie might have struggled in its early weeks, the film is yet to open in Italy, Australia, Japan, Korea and Brazil. This will see the film take advantage of the upcoming holiday season due to its family wide appeal.

The magical adventure of Wish follows the story of Asha, voiced by DeBose, a young woman who resides in the near perfect Kingdom of Rosas, a land where every citizen delivers their wish to Pine's King Magnifico to protect them. Despite the well managed PR machine Magnifico has crafted, Asha soon realizes that the supposed benevolent ruler is nothing but a dictator and a villain. The challenge now falls to Asha to bring this realization to the rest of Rosas' citizens.

Recapturing the Magic of Disney Music

Image via Disney

Disney is widely known for its brilliance in bringing a perfect mix of music and magical storytelling. From the eternal classics of The Lion King and The Little Mermaid, and more recent blockbusters like the Frozen franchise and Moana, the studio has consistently delivered catchy music which has stood the test of time. Wish, which is a tribute to the company's last 100 years, seems to be sadly lacking in the musical brilliance of those which came before. For its next project, Walt Disney Animation Studios will be looking to recapture the magic of those brilliant songs which were a hallmark of Disney movies. The studios' next project is yet to be made public, however, audiences can look forward to a third and fourth Frozen movies which are currently in development.

Wish is currently playing in theaters.