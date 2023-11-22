The Big Picture Ariana DeBose emphasizes the importance of leading with your heart and following your instincts, even if it means making mistakes and pivoting.

DeBose was surprised by the quirky personality of her character Asha in Wish, which she found endearing and relatable.

DeBose was incredibly emotional while watching the film, particularly during a scene where Asha shows determination in the face of challenges. She feels grateful to be part of a Disney movie that reminds her to believe in herself.

Wish, the latest musical adventure from Walt Disney Animation Studios, introduces audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas and its 17-year-old resident idealist Asha (voiced by Ariana DeBose). The love of her family inspires Asha to want to reunite her supportive mother and 100-year-old grandfather with the one true wish from their hearts, but that mission places her directly into the path of villainous ruler King Magnifico (voiced by Chris Pine), whose desire for power is hurting his entire community. And just when the task seems impossible to complete, the help of her favorite pajama-wearing goat Valentino (voiced by Alan Tudyk) and a cosmic ball of energy called Star will help Asha see that a little inner courage can go a long way.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, DeBose talked about wanting to play Asha as a character that always led with her heart, being surprised by her quirky personality, how emotional she got seeing the finished film, being terrified on her first voice recording day, bringing the tools in her toolbox to these original songs from Julia Michaels and Ben Rice, her hope that the film will inspire young people, and her favorite Disney Easter eggs.

Collider: We know that these movies evolve and change, and characters even come and go. What is something about Asha that always stayed the same throughout?

ARIANA DeBOSE: Oh, that’s a great question. When they came to me, I was very adamant that she has to lead with her heart and she has to follow her instincts, even if she makes mistakes. That’s never changed, as she’s always been that girl. And I think that’s really important because young people should be allowed to experiment and to make a choice, realize it’s not the right one, and pivot. Seeing that kind of freedom modeled, and what it looks like to make a mistake, and then get up and try again, I think that’s really important. So, that’s always been the same.

How Much of Ariana DeBose Bled Into Her Animated Character?

What is something about her that you didn’t even realize until later on, either something that changed as things evolved or you just didn’t know was in her?

DeBOSE: I’m not really sure. When I saw the full film, I was surprised at just how quirky she was. I didn’t have any recollection of making her that quirky on purpose. But she has many of my own personality traits and I think I probably am that quirky at times, which I found endearing.

We all are, you’ve just gotta embrace it.

DeBOSE: Exactly! Embrace it.

What was it like to see the film? What was the first scene or moment that made you emotional?

DeBOSE: I cried buckets and buckets of tears, for any and all reasons. But when she said, “I’m sure there will be challenges that find me,” I was like, “She’s doing it. Look at her go!” Can you tell I’m an animated personality, on my own?

Being a Lifelong Disney Fan

Which makes it perfect that you’re cast in this.

DeBOSE: I’m very grateful to everyone who thought it was a good idea to bring me on this project. It means a lot to me. I was a Disney kid. There’s been a Disney movie every step of my journey, that taught me a lesson or reminded me of something that I had forgotten or just reminded me to believe in myself. I’m also such a fan of Disney animation. I have respect for the art, so this is such a gift to me.

What was it like to record your voice performance the first time? Being such a Disney fan, how did you even get through the first day?

DeBOSE: Oh, you’re absolutely terrified. I was absolutely terrified on my first day. But then, I’m someone who admittedly does scary things every day, especially in the last two years of my life. There are many situations I find absolutely terrifying, but somehow you gather all your courage and you do it anyways. And with this, Asha is amazing and I’m gonna show up for her, so you put your fear aside and you show up for your character.

How She Approached Tackling the Original Songs

What was it like to hear the songs? When you get material like this and you know what you’re gonna be performing, do you instantly think of the challenges or do you just get excited? How do you figure out how you’re going to tackle the music?

DeBOSE: I approach it a couple of different ways. Ultimately, the answer to the question is yes, I do all of those things. I get excited about the music. I start singing along with the music, and then I realize, “Okay, I need to train that because it’s a little dusty.” And then, I get to the work of building up my skills with the tools in my toolbox. I can tell you, working with Julia Michaels and working with Ben [Rice] and our entire music team, made me a better vocalist. And singing in a recording booth, as opposed to performing live for something like this, again made me a better vocalist and made me have to use different skills or sometimes approach the work differently. I don’t have to fully belt everything. I can close my eyes and imagine a feeling, and just open my mouth and sing into the microphone, and you get different colors and emotions. That was a really fun space to play in.

Are you somebody that can sing the song and think, “Okay, that was good, I did a good job with that,” or do you never get to that space?

DeBOSE: I don’t think I ever get to that space. I’m such a perfectionist that I will always find something that I think could have been better, and this project is no different. There are a couple of things where I’m like, “Ariana, you really could have done better on that one.” But ultimately, the message that I get from this film is embrace your flaws, learn from them, and you will do better next time. That’s the beauty of life. If you’re blessed to wake up, with a new day, you have a chance to start again.

How Everything Is Possible When You Have a Wish in Your Heart

This movie has all of those great things that Disney animation has – it has the great heroine, it has the fantastic villain, it has the sidekick that everybody wants. What do you think this character will bring to kids who have not seen a character like this before?

DeBOSE: Ultimately, as with everything that I do, I hope that people will see their own possibility within this character. If Asha does anything, I think it’s reminding people that when you have a true wish in your heart, anything is possible. If you’re willing to persevere, to put the work in, to support your own wishes and dreams, you can achieve anything. That reminder is really important. I’m also a big believer in young people. I’m a big believer in the next generation. They will change the world. And a story like this, hopefully, will just inspire them to keep going, to keep trying to ask the bigger question, and to not be afraid of the answers or afraid of failing or afraid of the possibility that they might be the one to find the solution. Hopefully, they’ll be inspired and excited by that.

Do you have a favorite Easter Egg in the film or nod to the history of Disney?

DeBOSE: Oh, the hidden gems, they are numerous in our film. There’s quite a few, but there’s a really great scene where suddenly you see Asha have to bend down and climb through a tunnel and it reminds me of Alice in Wonderland when she’s going down the rabbit hole. I love that. That’s one of my favorites, but there are so many. Even the style of the animation itself, one of my favorite films is Sleeping Beauty, and that hut and the trees and even just the little bridges that they’re walking over, come on, it’s giving 12th and 13th century, if you know what I’m saying. I’m such a nerd.

