From the creators of Frozen and Moana, Disney returns this Thanksgiving to bring you the uplifting animated adventure Wish with an incredible cast of voice actors who have cut their chops on the musical stage and animated movies alike.

Wish is the origin story for a Disney staple, The Wishing Star, written by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore, and directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn. While Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs served as the inspiration for many of Wish's characters, the story itself is an entirely new adventure that pays tribute to a Disney classic theme of having your dreams answered when wishing upon a star. It features a combination of computer animation and Disney's traditional watercolor animation.

Wish takes place in the Kingdom of Rosas, where 17-year-old Asha begins to question the motives of the well-regarded King Magnifico. Asha makes a wish that is answered by a cosmic force and leads her and her friends, a group known as the teens, and her talking goat on a journey to confront a formidable foe.

With the musical talents of songwriter Julia Micheals, a Grammy-nominated artist who is most well-known for her work writing for Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, and a whole host of other notable performers, and Grammy award-winning producer and songwriter Benjamin Rice, Wish promises to bring to screens catchy musical numbers and a magical feel-good adventure for the entire family. Wish's theatrical release will be accompanied by the short film Once Upon a Studio.

Ariana DeBose as Asha

In Wish, Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose makes her animated debut as Asha, a sharp-witted idealist who makes a wish so powerful that a cosmic force answers it. Asha is a passionate young woman who sees a darkness in the Kingdom of Rosas and endeavors to uncover this darkness for the rest of the kingdom to see.

DeBose has proven her talents as a powerhouse of the musical world, from her time as an original cast member of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton to her Oscar-winning role as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. DeBose has also appeared in films and shows such as The Prom, Westworld, and Schmigadoon!. DeBose has a busy 2024 as she'll be a part of the cast of high-profile films such as Kraven the Hunter, Argylle, and My Ex-Friend's Wedding.

Alan Tudyk as Valentino

Alan Tudyk, best known as Wash from Firefly, plays the role of Asha's favorite goat, imbued with magic that allows him to talk and even sing. Even though he's still a baby, Valentino has an extremely deep voice, which comes as a shock to him.

Tudyk has become a staple for every Walt Disney Animation Studios film since Wreck-It Ralph in 2012. His role as Valentino marks his eleventh collaboration with the studio.

Chris Pine as King Magnifico

Chris Pine voices the villain of Wish, King Magnifico, a powerful and well-respected ruler. He is the ruler and founder of the Kingdom of Rosas, and to his subjects, he is regarded as a charismatic and inspiring leader. Privately, however, King Magnifico is arrogant and perceives himself to be above others, only granting wishes to people he sees as worthy.

Pine is arguably the most famous name in Wish. He's most known for playing James T. Kirk in the J.J. Abrams Star Trek films as well as Steve Trevor in the Wonder Woman movies. He's also been a part of other popular films, such as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Hell or High Water, Don't Worry Darling, and Outlaw King. He's previously worked with Disney in live-action with The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Into the Woods, The Finest Hours, and A Wrinkle In Time. While this is Pine's first animated project at Disney, he has also lent his voice to other animated films, including Rise of the Guardians and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya

Angelique Cabral, known best for her supporting roles and guest appearances on TV shows like Two and a Half Men and Grey's Anatomy, plays the role of Queen Amaya, the loving wife of King Magnifico and Queen of the Rosas. Queen Amaya believes strongly in her husband's ability to grant people their most fantastic wishes but is fearless in speaking her mind. She helps Asha pursue one of the most coveted positions in the Kingdom, The King's Apprentice. However, she begins to question her loyalty when she discovers the terrible truth about her husband.

Victor Garber as Sabino

Victor Garber, most known for his roles in Alias and Titanic, lends his voice to the role of Sabino. Sabino is the mandolin-playing grandfather of Asha, with whom he has a loving relationship. At 100 years old, Sabino is growing impatient, waiting for his long-held wish to be granted.

Natasha Rothwell as Sakina

Natasha Rothwell, most known for her Emmy-nominated role in The White Lotus, plays the role of Sakina, Asha's mother. Sakina is a seamstress who fashions pajamas for the talking goat, Valentino. Like many mothers, Sakina supports her daughter but becomes concerned when Asha, her only child, begins questioning the motives of King Magnifico.

Jennifer Kumiyama as Dahlia

Jennifer Kumiyama is likely the freshest voice for viewers as her resume includes mostly small cameos in a smattering of movies and TV shows. Jennifer Kumiyama plays Dahlia, a baker who makes her own kind of magic with her culinary skills. Dahlia is Asha's best friend, and her character takes inspiration from Doc from Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs. Much like Doc, Dahlia serves as the unofficial leader of her friend group, the teens. In a touching tribute to the actress who plays her, Dahlia is disabled and relies on a crutch.

Harvey Guillén as Gabo

Close

Harvey Guillén, best known for his role as Guillermo on What We Do in the Shadows, plays Gabo, the most cynical member of the teens, who, in the end, proves he has a heart of gold. His character is inspired by Grumpy from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Niko Vargas as Hal

Yet another fresh voice in this cast is Niko Vargas, who plays the upbeat character Hal. This character is based on Happy from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Evan Peters as Simon

Close

Evan Peters, known for his Emmy-winning role on Mare of Easttown, makes his Disney animated debut as Simon, a gentle giant who aspires to be a great warrior and spends most of his time daydreaming. At 18 years old, he is the oldest member of Asha's friend group. This daydreaming teen is based on Sleepy of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Ramy Youssef as Safi

Close

Ramy Youssef, most known for his starring role on the Hulu series Ramy, plays the role of Safi, a young boy plagued by relentless allergies and modeled on the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs character, Sneezy.

Jon Rudnitsky as Dario

Close

Saturday Night Live alumni Jon Rudnitsky voices the red-faced and floppy-eared Dario, who is inspired by Dopey from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Della Saba as Bazeema

Close

Della Saba plays Bazeema, the shy member of Asha's friend group. Bazeema is inspired by Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Bashful.

