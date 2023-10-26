The Big Picture Walt Disney Animation Studios is giving fans the chance to see a sneak peek of its latest movie, Wish, a few days before its official U.S. release on November 22.

Wish is a timeless Disney fantasy that celebrates 100 years of storytelling by the Walt Disney Company.

The movie follows the adventures of Asha, a 17-year-old dreamer, as she embarks on a quest to save her community from the malevolent King Magnifico, guided by a celestial being named Star.

Some wishes have just been granted with the news that Walt Disney Animation Studios is giving fans the opportunity to catch a sneak peek of Wish, its latest movie, on November 18, a few days before its official U.S. theatrical release on November 22. The movie brings viewers to the he captivating world of Rosas, where they'll encounter Asha, a 17-year-old dreamer voiced by Ariana DeBose.

Asha's mission to save her community from the malevolent King Magnifico, portrayed by Chris Pine, propels her on an extraordinary adventure beyond her wildest imagination. Accompanied by her cherished pajama-clad goat companion, Valentino, voiced by Alan Tudyk, Asha embarks on a quest that unveils the transformative strength of inner courage. Throughout her journey, she is guided by the wisdom of a celestial being known as Star.

Jennifer Lee, Disney Animation's chief creative officer — who also directed Frozen and Frozen 2, as well as serving as executive producer and writer on Wish — released a statement expressing her delight and excitement at being able to bring Wish to Disney fans earlier than they could have imagined.

“Getting to make this movie has meant the world to all of us at Disney Animation, as it celebrates 100 years of storytelling. We are so grateful to the fans who’ve shown up to the theaters time and again—to be able to give moviegoers a chance to experience it early is a wish come true for every person in our studio who helped bring Wish to life.”

Why is 'Wish' So Important to Disney?

Image via The Hollywood Handle

Wish has been made by Disney to mark the 100th year of the company. The movie is a timeless Disney fantasy, following in the tradition of films created by the company over the past century. Its creation is purposefully tied to the centennial festivities honouring the Walt Disney Company, established in October 1923 by the Disney siblings, Walt and Roy Disney. Throughout this century-long journey, Disney has earned a reputation as animation pioneers, starting with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1937 and culminating in Wish, the studio's impressive 62nd animated feature produced in the 86 years since, showcasing remarkable consistency

You can check out our guide to Wish to find out more information about the movie. Wish will open on November 18 in select theaters. Tickets are now available to the special early access screenings at Fandango.com/DisneyWishEarlyAccess.