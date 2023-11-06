The Big Picture Disney shares new poster for upcoming film Wish, featuring villainous character King Magnifico voiced by Chris Pine.

King Magnifico has the power to grant wishes, but only fulfills a few, leading to conflict with apprentice Asha.

Wish includes a villainous song performed by Pine called "This Is The Thanks I Get?!" inspired by classic Disney villain songs.

Disney fans have a new look at the studio's latest animated villain. The studio has released a new poster for the upcoming animated film Wish, showing off King Magnifico in all his villany. In the film, character is voiced by Chris Pine who is starring alongside Ariana DeBose. Wish is scheduled to be released in U.S. theaters on November 22.

The poster shows King Magnifico giving a villainous smirk with a round object, which is actually a wish, in his hand. In the film, King Magnifico has the ability to grant wishes to the people of the Kingdom of Rosas. However, the film’s recent trailer shows that he only makes a few of the wishes he receives come true. After his apprentice Asha (DeBose) learns about this, she decides to make a wish on a star herself. However, when King Magnifico believes that his power has been threatened, he tells the kingdom that Asha is a traitor.

In addition to Pine and DeBose, Wish also stars Alan Tudyk as Asha’s pet goat Valentino. Although he is just a regular goat at the beginning of the film, the wishing star gives him the ability to speak. King Magnifico’s wife, Queen Amaya, is voiced by Angelique Cabral. The film also stars Jennifer Kumiyama as Asha’s best friend Dahlia, Victor Garber as Asha’s grandfather Sabino, Natasha Rothwell as Asha’s mother Sakina, Evan Peters as Simon, Harvey Guillén as Gabo, Ray Youseff as Safi, Niko Vargas as Hal, Della Saba as Bazeema, and John Rudnitsky as Dario.

Disney Recently Shared King Magnifico’s Villainous Song From ‘Wish’

As part of the film’s marketing, Disney has already released a song performed by Pine as King Magnifico called “This Is The Thanks I Get?!” which shows how important the king sees himself compared to the people of his kingdom. “Chris has a beautiful range, he could really go there, and he does,” said Wish co-director Chris Buck in a featurette about the song. “Our songwriters delivered something very special.” Throughout Disney’s history, the studio’s animated villains have had many memorable songs. Some of the notable ones include Scar’s “Be Prepared” from 1994’s The Lion King and Frollo’s “Hellfire” from 1996’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame. “For Magnifico, we wanted to take inspiration from the classic Disney villains and every great villain needs a great song,” said Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee, who also co-wrote the film’s screenplay.

Wish is scheduled to be released in U.S. theaters on November 22. In the meantime, learn everything we know about the upcoming movie and check out the new poster below: