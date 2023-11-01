Audiences are counting down the days for Disney’s upcoming release Wish starring Chris Pine and Ariana DeBose. Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, the feature promises to bring magic and music to fans this Holiday season. The movie sees a young girl going up against evil for a better future for her people. The feature already unveiled a new song sung by Pine, which is doing rounds on social media, and in a new featurette, the makers discuss King Magnifico and his song ‘This Is The Thanks I Get?!’

Chris Pine’s Evil Song is Inspired by Classic Disney Villains

“For Magnifico, we wanted to take inspiration from the classic Disney villains and every great villain needs a great song,” said the movie’s scribe Jennifer Lee. The thought led to the number, which perfectly fits the bill. In the upcoming feature Pine plays Magnifico, who has the power to fulfill wishes and is the sole keeper of hundreds of wishes entrusted to him by his people. However, his intentions are less than honorable.

"Chris has a beautiful range, he could really go there, and he does," says co-director Buck, further commending the team, he said, “Our songwriters delivered something very special.” With Pine and DeBose singing their hearts out, the songs are going to stay on everyone’s mind for a very long time. With all the right ingredients in place with powerpack performers on screen and visionaries behind it the feature is one to watch out for.

Along with Pine and DeBose, the movie’s voice cast also includes Alan Tudyk as Valentino the goat, Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya, Victor Garber as Sabino, and Natasha Rothwell as Sakina. Further rounding off the voice cast are Evan Peters as Simon, Harvey Guillén as Gabo, Ramy Youssef as Safi, Niko Vargas as Hal, Della Saba as Bazeema, and Jon Rudnitsky as Dario among many others.

Wish is scheduled for special preview screenings on November 18 before opening in theatres in the United States and worldwide on November 22. It will land on Disney+ at some point in 2024. You can read more about the movie here and check out the new featurette below: