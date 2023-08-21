The Big Picture Disney's upcoming animated film, Wish, promises to bring back the classic Disney villain with King Magnifico, played by Chris Pine, taking center stage. Fans can expect a captivating story and an iconic antagonist reminiscent of Scar and Jafar.

Disney will soon be ending their 100th-anniversary celebration with the long-awaited release of Wish later this year. As anticipation for the upcoming animated feature continues to build, the official Disney Twitter page has revealed a brand-new teaser for the movie, showcasing more footage of the film’s highly anticipated villain.

The teaser reveals a closer look at King Magnifico, voiced by Chris Pine, ready to grant the wishes to the residents of the Kingdom of Rosas. However, the character will have more sinister intentions in mind, which leads to the main character Asha, voiced by Ariana DeBose, teaming up with a wishing star to save the kingdom from the evil forces at play. Nothing quite beats a classic Disney villain, a feature that has been notably absent from many of Disney’s latest animated outings. With a story that aims to recapture Disney animation’s enduring legacy, King Magnifico could potentially echo the likes of Scar and Jafar as a big highlight of the movie.

Alongside additional new footage, the teaser also further shows off the breathtaking animation that the film will have, with an animation style that echoes the 2D/3D hybrid aesthetic of other hit movies, such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. And there’s no better film to utilize the groundbreaking animation technique than Wish, which aims to cap off 100 years of Disney magic.

Disney Returns to Form With the Release of ‘Wish’

While Disney animation saw a resurgence during the 2010s with instant classics, such as Frozen and Moana, showcasing unprecedented box office success, the studio has been struggling in a post-pandemic world following Strange World’s disappointing performance last year. However, given what’s been provided so far, Wish appears to be a return to form for the studio, with magical songs and groundbreaking watercolor-inspired animation. Whether Disney can reconnect with a wide audience this November remains to be seen, but should word-of-mouth prove to be strong enough, the film could replicate similar legs to Elemental’s surprise box office run earlier this summer. Only time will tell, but until then, check out the teaser from Disney’s latest animated feature below.

Wish debuts exclusively in theaters on November 22.