Disney has long been the place where dreams come true, and now they’re transforming that spirit into movie form. Today the studio has dropped the very first trailer for their latest animated production, Wish, which has been gaining a lot of traction alongside their other titles at this year’s CinemaCon including The Little Mermaid and Haunted Mansion. The trailer also comes hot on the heels of the revelation that Chris Pine will be voicing the role of the kingdom’s leader, King Magnifico, an announcement that’s been kept under wraps since the actor was first reported to be cast in the film back in March.

In the trailer, audiences are given the grand tour of Rosas, a magical kingdom where wishes really do come true. A voiceover from Pine’s King Magnifico explains that in this magical corner of the universe, you can have anything that your heart desires - as long as you turn over your wishes to him. At the center of the tale is Asha (Ariana DeBose), a young girl who, along with her goat Valentino (Alan Tudyk), stumbles upon a wish-granting star while roaming around in the forest. Magic comes to life after Valentino ingests some of the stardust and gets his wish of being able to speak granted. While we don’t hear what Asha’s wish is, the rest of the trailer promises plenty of exciting adventures and, of course, lots of catchy songs.

We don’t yet know who else will be filling out the voice cast, but the teaser offers some peeks of the other characters who Asha will meet along the way. And, even from the brief introduction of Tudyk’s Valentino, it’s clear that we’ll soon have another beloved Disney animal sidekick on our hands. Chris Buck (Frozen, Pocahontas) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Zootopia, Moana) lend their wishful vision to the project as co-directors. Given their previous experience working with some of Disney’s most popular titles, we can expect Wish to be another major success for the House of Mouse. Meanwhile, audiences will likely recognize the magnificent voice of Academy Award-winner and Tony-nominee DeBose (West Side Story, Hamilton) which will be set to the score from Frozen and Tarzan composer David Metzger with lyrics from Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice.

Image via Walt Disney Studios

What Else Does Disney Have Coming Out?

It’s a great year for live-action over at Disney HQ as the studio is on the verge of releasing their much-talked-about revamps of The Little Mermaid and Peter Pan & Wendy. There’s also a live-action version of Lilo & Stitch in the works while fans are holding their breath for the fifth installment in the Indiana Jones franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, to hit theaters this summer. The studio is also giving another shot at turning their legendary ride Haunted Mansion into a new star-packed movie while they’ll heat things up and cool them down alongside Pixar in the animated feature Elemental.

Wish sails into theaters on November 22, 2023, and you can check out the debut trailer below.