Wish will be the next film released by Walt Disney Animation Studios, but it will also celebrate 100 years of the company that has produced countless stories enjoyed by millions of people around the world. Collider can now exclusively present a new featurette from the project, with some of the top talent involved with the film discussing how the story becomes a part of the very same legacy it will honor. A young woman is about to find out what her place in the world is, but before she can do so, she must save her town from its evil king.

In the video, Jennifer Lee, the current president of Walt Disney Animation Studios and one of the writers behind Wish, talks about how the concept of wishing upon a star resonated with everyone involved with the film. The idea has been a staple of many Disney tales such as Pinocchio, Peter Pan, and The Princess and the Frog, and it will be the centerpiece for Asha's (Ariana DeBose) story. The protagonist will need to define her fate in the upcoming musical, saving her people while also discovering who she's meant to be.

Fawn Veerasunthorn, one of the directors of the upcoming film, speaks about how the team wants to celebrate Disney's legacy while looking forward to the future. Meanwhile, Chris Buck, the other filmmaker who co-helmed the project, adds that Asha's story will be filled with references to the movies that inspired it, such as Sleeping Beauty. Given how important it is for Disney to celebrate a century of accomplishments, the team behind Wish dedicated themselves to crafting a story as big as the milestone it represents.

See 'Wish' Early This Weekend

While Wish officially hits theaters for its majestic theatrical run on November 22, you have a chance to see the film early this weekend. On November 18, you can head to the theater at 4 PM local time to be among the first to watch Wish on the big screen. Asha, the next Disney heroine, is described as a "sharp-witted idealist" and the film sees her make "a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force — a little ball of boundless energy called Star." Join Asha, Star, and Asha's favorite goat, Valentino (Alan Tudyk), as they face the evil King Magnifico (Chris Pine) in the magical kingdom of Rosas.

Wish will premiere in theaters in the United States on November 22. You can check out the exclusive featurette from the film below:

Wish Wish follows a young girl named Asha who wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her. Release Date November 23, 2023 Director Chris Buck, Fawn Veerasunthorn Cast Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk, Ariana DeBose, Evan Peters Rating PG Runtime 92 minutes Main Genre Animation Genres Animation, Adventure, Comedy Production Company Walt Disney Animation Studios, Walt Disney Pictures

