The Big Picture Disney's Wish takes viewers on a magical ride through the kingdom of Rosas, led by Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine as Asha and King Magnifico, respectively.

The newly released clip reveals that King Magnifico has the power to grant wishes but only chooses the ones he deems good for Rosas. Asha realizes his malicious intentions and sets out on a journey to overcome evil and fight for a better future for her people.

Chris Pine's portrayal of King Magnifico draws inspiration from classic Disney villains and includes a standout song titled "This Is The Thanks I Get?!"

Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, Disney’s Wish is set to take fans into the magical kingdom of Rosas for an enchanting ride. The movie is led by Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine as Asha and King Magnifico, respectively.T he marketing has already rolled out new groovy songs and fantastical imagery and will now charm the audience even further with a newly released clip from Disney.

The clip sees Asha discovering that King Magnifico is only granting the wishes he “thinks are good for Rosas,” while we see numerous ungranted wish balls floating around in his castle. As the two get into an argument about what’s to be done with them, Magnifico makes it sternly clear that only he decides which wish gets granted, laying out his malicious intentions and the movie’s moral conflict, as teased in the trailer.

In the upcoming movie, Pine plays the deliciously evil King Magnifico, who has the power to fulfill wishes and is the sole keeper of hundreds of wishes entrusted to him by his people. However, his intentions are less than honorable, which only Asha understands and asks the stars for help. In a strange turn of events, her wish comes true, which sets her on the journey to overcome evil and fight for a better future for her people.

Chris Pine's King Magnifico Was Inspired by Classic Disney Villains

Wish fulfillment, working towards your goals, and caring for others seem to be some themes that the feature will elaborate on. While DeBose enchants as the 17-year-old Asha, it's Pine who stuns as the villain. “For Magnifico, we wanted to take inspiration from the classic Disney villains,” the movie’s scribe Jennifer Lee previously revealed. And like every classic Disney villain, Pine has also got a great song, ‘This Is The Thanks I Get?!’ which perfectly sums up his intentions.

Along with Pine and DeBose, the movie’s voice cast also includes Alan Tudyk as Valentino the goat, Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya, Victor Garber as Sabino, and Natasha Rothwell as Sakina. Further rounding off the voice cast are Evan Peters as Simon, Harvey Guillén as Gabo, Ramy Youssef as Safi, Niko Vargas as Hal, Della Saba as Bazeema, and Jon Rudnitsky as Dario among many others.

Wish is scheduled for special preview screenings on November 18 before opening in theatres in the United States and worldwide on November 22. It will later land on Disney+ at some point in 2024. You can read more about the movie here and check out the new clip below: