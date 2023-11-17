The Big Picture Disney has released a new featurette explaining the process of creating one of the songs in the upcoming film Wish, promoting its release in theaters.

Julia Michaels and Jennifer Lee discuss the significance of the song "Knowing What I Know Now" and its connection to the character Asha in the film.

Asha is the only one in the Kingdom of Rosas who can sense the darkness surrounding the charismatic leader, Prince Magnifico, and she must try to save her town with the help of a talking goat named Valentino.

The release of Wish in theaters is rapidly approaching, and to promote the next film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Disney has released a new featurette going through the process of creating one of the story's songs. Titled "Knowing What I Know Now", the number performed by Ariana DeBose is meant to serve as a call to arms for the people of the Kingdom of Rosas. After being oppressed by a merciless tyrant who pretends to be a charismatic savior for years, Asha will be the first person to look for real change in the small community.

Julia Michaels, one of the people responsible for the music that will be heard when Wish premieres in theaters on November 22, can be seen in the video talking about the purpose of the song. She would quickly be joined by Jennifer Lee, the president of Walt Disney Animation Studios and filmmaker behind the Frozen movies, who would explain what "Knowing What I Know Now" means to Asha as a character. In a long-standing tradition of Disney characters finding inspiration in music, a young girl will try to save her town before it's too late. The only problem is that they might not believe her.

The antagonist of Wish will be Prince Magnifico (Chris Pine), a monarch who pretends to be a charismatic leader for the Kingdom of Rosas, but Asha is the only one who can sense the darkness surrounding him. Since no one in the town will believe her when she claims the King isn't who he appears to be, Asha will only be able to trust Valentino (Alan Tudyk), a goat allowed to talk by the powers of a star. Tudyk continues his successful working relationship with Disney, after voicing several of their characters over the years.

'Wish' Celebrates a Legacy

Close

When Disney first announced Wish as their next animated project, it was stated that the movie would celebrate the 100 years the company has been around. A century of entertainment can only be summarized by a tale with a scale big enough to pay homage to the classics that came before it, such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Cinderella. Disney has introduced a young hero trying to make a real change with the help of magic quite a few times, but Asha will find what makes her unique throughout the course of her journey. Hopefully, she can save the Kingdom of Rosas from the claws of King Magnifico before it's too late.

You can check out the new featurette from Wish below, before the movie premies in theaters in the United States on November 22: