Julia Stiles became widely lauded relatively early in her career for excellent romance films, from 10 Things I Hate About You to the Shakespeare modernization O and Save the Last Dance. She's taking on a brand role in the history of the romance genre via her directorial debut, Wish You Were Here. It's a moving drama about doomed love, with a strong central performance, heavy themes, and some genuinely great scenes. At the same time, the film's script shortchanges some essential moments, specifically as it pertains to the lovers at the film's center. Wish You Were Here consequently leaves the story's greatest potential unmet.

What Is 'Wish You Were Here' About?

Charlotte (Isabelle Fuhrman of Orphan franchise fame) is in a rut, with a dead-end job and a limited love life. Her world is upturned when she meets what seems like the perfect guy in the charismatic, enigmatic, and artistic Adam (Mena Massoud). The pair instantly fall for each other, staying up all night and daydreaming (nightdreaming?) of the life they'll have together. Charlotte is surprised when Adam shuts her out the next morning, and she fails to hear from him for some time. She comes to find that Adam is terminally ill, and sets out to fill his remaining days with love and meaning whether it breaks her heart or not.

'Wish You Were Here' Has Strong Moments but Stops Short Where It Counts

Isabelle Fuhrman capably embodies Charlotte in all her complexity, whether drowning in the doldrums, enveloped in the mystery of Adam's disappearance, wildly passionate, or heartbroken. Mena Massoud is charming as Charlotte's love interest, and he pivots well to portray the character's vulnerability as his part of the tale progresses. The pair's initial moments of chemistry and their emotional bond largely feel organic, and they're given memorable moments together as the film progresses. The rest of the cast turns in solid performances throughout, making for a film with many powerful moments.

The whirlwind romance of Wish You Were Here is pivotal for the film's narrative, given that it cements the pair's fledgling relationship enough in Charlotte's mind for her to drop everything to make his final moments special. There's a lot here that connects and works well. The pair have decent chemistry, memorable experiences together, laughs, and strong passion in a short amount of time. It's certainly possible to identify a soulmate after one good night, but it is a key moment that needs more time and development for the audience. The performers have viable chemistry, but it isn't so transparently undeniable that the audience just 'gets it.' When things are hard later in the film, it's consequentially more difficult to believe the lengths Charlotte goes to for Adam. When the lovers go through those harrowing moments, that, too, could use greater depth and development. When Charlotte's heart breaks at a key segment later in the film, the performance is good, but the film barely stays with it.

Altogether, Wish You Were Here is a promising debut from Stiles. The script itself displays a believable range of emotions and moving moments. Fuhrman is a good lead, providing a relatable protagonist while doing well with the emotional complexity the character is given. At the same time, the film shortchanges a few of its most important moments, a flaw that boils down to the film's script and structure itself. The initial courtship, which needs to effectively translate 'love at first sight', needs greater development, as does the final act in major moments and sequences.

Wishing Certain Moments Were Here In 'Wish You Were Here'

Julia Stiles clearly has a strong future as a director, with a firm command of the visual elements of Wish You Were Here and a clear ability to elicit strong performances from a talented cast. At the same time, the film's script shortchanges major moments that the narrative hinges upon. Is love at first sight real? Certainly. Do whirlwind romances happen? Absolutely. But audiences need to believe it if it's going to animate an extreme circumstance like the one we see in Wish You Were Here. Similarly, her character's important emotional breakdown is resolved far too quickly and cleanly. There's certainly good here, but it's hard not to wish certain key moments were allowed to thrive.

Wish You Were Here comes to theaters on January 17.

6 10 Wish You Were Here Review The film boasts a solid cast and some memorable moments, but certain key moments need far greater development for the narrative to fully work. Pros Isabelle Fuhrman is a strong lead, handing the character's emotional complexity well with a great on-screen presence.

Julia Stiles' confident direction grounds strong overall performances with some standout moments and shots. Cons As a whole, the most important moments in the film's central narrative need more time and attention.

The conclusion rolls out too easily for Charlotte, blunting its impact.

Release Date January 17, 2025 Director Julia Stiles Cast Isabelle Fuhrman , Mena Massoud , Jimmie Fails , Gabby Kono , Jennifer Grey , Kelsey Grammer

