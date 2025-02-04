Mena Massoud (Aladdin) is sending secret messages to Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan franchise) in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek of Wish You Were Here. Perhaps you missed the film’s theatrical run over the last few weeks or just want to relive the ugly cry-inducing story from the comfort of your own home. Whatever your reason, our first look at the film comes to coincide and celebrate the film’s digital arrival today, February 4. Dexter alum and the face of your teenage years, Julia Stiles (10 Things I Hate About You, Save the Last Dance), steps out into the world as a filmmaker with the title which serves as her directorial debut. As if a star-studded feature helmed by an industry legend wasn’t enough, the movie is also a must-watch for those who love a solid book-to-screen makeover, with the title serving as an adaptation of Renée Carlino’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Simply rolling with the punches that life continues to throw her way, Charlotte (Fuhrman) is floating in a sea of mundane living when audiences first meet her in Wish You Were Here. A chance encounter sees her cross paths with a local artist named Adam (Massoud), and the pair embark on the most meaningful night of their lives thus far. But soon, Charlotte learns that Adam is holding onto a heavy and tragic secret, and the couple rush to do everything possible to make the most of the time they have together.

In our sneak peek, viewers will step into Charlotte and Adam’s already-established relationship following their magical evening together. After believing that Adam has blown her off, Charlotte thinks that she’ll never see the man again but still can’t seem to get her mind off the special connection she believed they shared. Struggling to move forward, Charlotte and her roommate, Helen (Gabby Kono-Abdy), go for a walk to take the former’s mind off her fling, but she’s snapped right back to the magic of their bond when she spots an addition to the mural Adam made on their first date. Believing that he’s sending her a message, Charlotte tells Helen that there’s more to the art than meets the eye.

Julia Stiles’ Need to Make ‘Wish You Were Here’ Her Directorial Debut

In a world full of possibilities for on-screen adaptations, what specifically stuck out to Stiles to co-write and direct Wish You Were Here? In a Collider interview with Britta DeVore, Stiles opened up about the decision to dive head first into movie-making with the title and what made it call out to her. Explaining her process, the Orphan: First Kill star said:

“The book really grabbed me. Actually, in the five years that we've set out to make it, it's only gotten deeper and more meaningful to me and feels more relevant. I read the book during COVID times, and I felt like even though the main characters are very young, the story is very grounded and more mature, and a lot of it touches on this feeling of wanting to be able to connect with another human being and feeling like that's more and more difficult these days because of social media and everything being online.”

Check out our exclusive first look at Wish You Were Here above and find it on digital now.