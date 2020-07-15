Beloved ’90s Dog ‘Wishbone’ Digs Up Movie Adaptation from Producer Peter Farrelly

The beloved ’90s kids series Wishbone is getting a feature adaptation, as Oscar winner Peter Farrelly has signed on to produce a live-action movie about the iconic Jack Russell terrier for Universal Pictures and Mattel Films, the studio announced Wednesday.

Wishbone ran on PBS from 1996 through 2001 and followed an adorable dog as he whisked viewers into some of the most famous and cherished literary moments. Mattel Films will reboot the property into a modern, four-quadrant comedy that will be aimed at families.

Roy Parker, whose script This House Is Not for Sale appeared on the 2019 Black List, will write the Wishbone script, while Mattel Films will produce alongside Farrelly. Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and Kevin McKeon will serve as an executive producer and a supervising producer respectively, as well as oversee the project on behalf of the company. Universal’s Lexi Barta will oversee Wishbone for the studio.

“Our deep library of iconic franchises continues to offer cinematic storytelling opportunities,” said Brenner. “We’re thrilled to be working with Peter Farrelly, Roy Parker and Universal to take the beloved dog classic into a new direction with a modern reimagination of the franchise.”

Wishbone is the first theatrical film collaboration between Mattel Films and Universal Pictures and the ninth Mattel Films project in development along with those based on American Girl, Barbie, Barney, Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe and View Master. I can’t recall watching Wishbone as a kid, but I cherished many PBS programs back then, especially Ghostwriter, and I wouldn’t mind seeing Hollywood reboot some of those successful children’s shows from the ’90s, be it for the big screen or on a streaming service.

