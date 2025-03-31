This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

We may be tired of the reboot game, but we might allow this one. Disney is currently considering a live-action W.I.T.C.H. adaptation. The 2000s animated series was based on an Italian comic book series and W.I.T.C.H. stood for each of the main characters' names: Will, Irma, Taranee, Cornelia, and Hay Lin. The witches each have powers that correspond with the five elements: earth, water, air, fire, and something called quintessence, also known as aether, commonly associated with the spirit. The witches were considered Guardians of the Veil. The animated series was cancelled after only two seasons but is beloved by many who tuned in to shows like it along with Winx Club, Sailor Moon, Magical DoReMi, and more.