2018 was a successful year for horror, especially those that delved into themes and allegories for family. Hereditary gave us a haunting insight into how collective trauma and grief can corrode a family unit; A Quiet Place dramatized the silent anxieties and sacrifices that come with parenthood; and The Haunting of Hill House portrayed a morbid outlook on how childhood trauma and family dysfunction can interact. While these beloved horrors got the limelight they deserve, another equally provocative film that centered on family themes went criminally under the radar that year. Andy Mitton's The Witch in the Window conveyed an eerie insight into the impact of the dissolution of the family unit by rooting its horror in one of the most compelling father-son relationships that has graced the screen.

A Father-Son Dynamic Is at the Heart of 'The Witch in the Window'

The Witch in the Window is centered around an estranged father-son relationship, as Simon (Alex Draper) takes his son Finn (Charlie Tacker) on a trip with him to renovate a farmhouse. As the two navigate the distance in their relationship, they gradually realize the house may be haunted by the ghost of the town's rumored witch. While sawing planks, hammering at nails and calling up electricians that turn off the power without warning, Simon and Fin learn to communicate better with each other, which becomes instrumental in figuring out how to renovate a house with an unwanted resident.

It is their relationship that is at the heart of the film, quickly making us invested in their budding bond. Draper and Tacker ensure that the affection and trust between the initially distant pair grows organically, littered with moments of awkward tension but affixed with humor and gentle chides. Tacker embodies the stubborn yet incessantly curious nature of a young adolescent boy, as Finn cheekily tests his father's boundaries but is also stricken by vulnerable moments of not understanding why his father left.

On the other hand, Draper has a refreshing approach to being a father wanting to cultivate a relationship with his child. He slips into the parent role but hesitates about asking certain questions, fearful he hasn't gotten the right to. Most significantly, he treats Finn almost as an adult, taking his words with a certain weight and even believing him when he talks about the strange events in the house. Their mature, respectful yet still contentious dynamics easily tug at our heart strings, especially since it is crystal clear that undercurrents of love and genuine care lurk underneath the overly casual behavior.

'The Witch in the Window' Builds Its Horror on Family