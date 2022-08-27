The horror genre has seen its fair share of films centered around the concept of witchcraft. However, witches have been a staple of the genre before even this visual medium existed. The upcoming film Witch, written and directed by Craig Hinde and Marc Zammit, looks to add to this haunting sub-genre’s great historic allure, and a new trailer for this medieval horror thriller has just dropped.

The film is set in Dawnbrook, England in 1575, where a man named William must prove the innocence of his wife, who has been accused of being a witch, and tracks down the real witch if he hopes to save both of their lives. The trailer sets up this tense conflict with some eerie visuals, meaty dialogue, and a breakneck pace that makes us feel like we’re up against the spellbinding clock. The medieval setting also goes a long way to make this story feel more unique when compared to other film’s in this sub-genre.

In terms of its atmosphere, the dark gothic shadow drenched lighting sets the stage for a scary world with each of the locations seen throughout the trailer feeling lived in. There is such an unshakable pressure of dread felt here. There are a few visual elements we have seen in this sub-genre before like cursed books, but the morbid themes that are teased is where this footage shines the brightest. Any decent human being would protect their significant other at all cost, but how far would you go to prove that your wife was innocent of witchcraft? That is the question this film is casting over its potential audience.

Image via Skylark Vision

The time period in Witch gives you many compelling things to think about. If you live in America, then the Salem Witch Trials automatically come to mind. American “witches” and that time period have been depicted countless times in films like Robert Eggers’ masterpiece The Witch, Rob Zombie’s Lords of Salem, and Fear Street: 1666. However, this kind of hate-filled evil misogyny wasn’t just an American problem. It was a worldwide epidemic, and there’s a lot of cryptic imagery in the trailer, so it will be interesting to see what direction the filmmakers will take this English witch tale. This is a film that could go full supernatural with the “real witch” being quite literal or the story’s horror could stem from the paranoia and very human evil of the time.

The jury is still out on what direction Witch will take, but nevertheless, this trailer presents a terrifying anxiety-centric hunt for answers. The film is produced by Skylark Vision and stars Fabrizio Santino, Sarah Alexandra Marks, Russell Shaw, Ryan Spong, Daniel Jordan, Mims Burton, Jane Hamlet, Anto Sharp, Ritchi Edwards, Nick Tuck, Nell Bailey, Danny Howard, Ella Starbuck, and Livvy Nicolae. Witch doesn’t have a release date yet, but you can watch the full trailer for the film down below.