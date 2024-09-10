There have been stories of witches in folklore around the world for centuries, but the most popular and beloved movie witches are not that fearsome. Fans of women in pointy-hats turn to fun witches: the girls of Hocus Pocus, Glinda the Good Witch, Elphaba from Wicked, The Witches of Eastwick, Ursula the Sea Witch, and her many Disney counterparts, and so many others. Indeed, witches are so beloved that it might be easy to forget the array of scary movies that feature witches.

There is a reason why people have been terrified of witches for centuries, and these horror films show that. From movies based on the true horrors of history's witch trials to feminist horror critiques and brand-new spins on witchcraft, many great horror films center around women of the dark arts and the dangers that come with meeting them. These are the scariest witch movies that are sure to keep fans up at night.

10 'The Autopsy of Jane Doe' (2016)

Directed by André Øvredal

Close

2016's supernatural horror The Autopsy of Jane Doe is a creepy film that starts at a morgue. A father-and-son pair of coroners (Brian Cox and Emile Hirsch) examine the corpse of a "Jane Doe" (Olwen Kelly). When they begin working on her, strange and unexplained things happen in the morgue. Not only that, but the corpse itself is weird; they can't determine the time of death, and they notice that her blood is still flowing. That's only the beginning of the odd things that happen because of this witchy corpse!

Not only is it sufficiently creepy, but The Autopsy of Jane Doe has an impressive cast who do a lot with so little. Olwen Kelly is haunting in this difficult performance in which she spends most of the film lying on a coroner's table. Emile Hirsch and Brian Cox play the father-and-son pair who deal with this onslaught of supernatural activity. The Autopsy of Jane Doe is one of the best witch movies of the modern era and, sadly, one of its most underrated, too.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

9 'Black Sunday' (1960)

Directed by Mario Bava

Image via Unidis

Italian horror director Mario Bava became a staple in Italian horror, and his 1960 film Black Sunday is still one of the scariest witch films ever made. A lot of that is thanks to leading lady Barbara Steele, one of the original scream queens, who carries Black Sunday from beginning to end as a witch put to death who returns centuries later to get vengeance on the village that persecuted her. It turns out that she really was a witch, and she made good on her dying curse to the village.

Steele is a star unlike any other, but Bava's directing style is also notable. The cinematography is poetic as the camera fluidly follows the witch in her vengeance exploits. In that way, the camera feels like it's floating as if possessed by a witch's magic. The spectral nature of the black-and-white cinematography perfectly complements Steele's bewitching intensity.

Black Sunday Release Date April 1, 1977 Cast Robert Shaw , Bruce Dern , Marthe Keller , Fritz Weaver Runtime 143

WATCH ON AMAZON

8 'You Won't Be Alone' (2022)

Directed by Goran Stolevski

Image via Focus Features

You Won't Be Alone is a truly unique witch film. The plot follows an older witch, Maria (Anamaria Marinca), who kidnaps a peasant girl, Nevena (Sara Klemeska), and grants her powers. The girl wants to feel human again, so she kills a young woman and takes over her victim's body. After she experiences the freedom that comes from living her life as a human, she continues to wield this unique power to feed her growing curiosity about human life.

Swedish actress Noomi Rapace is among the many actors who star and deliver vulnerable performances as the human girl-turned withc. Between Maria and Nevena, the desire to feel human is what motivates their actions. You Won't Be Alone puts a unique spin on the classic witch story, using human feelings and the desire for human connection as the reason why the witches become monsters who terrorize other humans.

7 'Season of the Witch' (1972)

Directed by George A. Romero

Image via Anchor Bay Entertainment

George A. Romero revolutionized the horror genre with Night of the Living Dead, so it was only natural that he applied his magic touch to witchcraft. Season of the Witch has a simple plot that is perfect for a witchcraft film set in the modern age. A neglected housewife occupies her time by getting into witchcraft, and her life spirals out of control from there. Of course, a housewife would turn to witchcraft, and what happens then is the real horror.

The film's low budget adds something special to the '70s witch story that feels like an ancestor of Anna Biller's The Love Witch. Season of the Witch looks like a sexploitation flick of the era, which can be seen as a subtle commentary on itself. However, it is not exploiting women — the female characters are empowered by harnessing their witch abilities. While that may not be purposeful, it is a reason why the film has garnered more love in time.

Season of the Witch Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date May 1, 1972 Cast Jan White , Raymond Laine , Ann Muffly , Joedda McClain , Bill Thunhurst , Neil Fisher Runtime 89 minutes Writers George A. Romero

6 'Häxan' (1922)

Directed by Benjamin Christensen

Image via Svensk Filmindustri

Witches have been horrifying audiences ever since the dawn of film. 1922's Häxan is one of the earliest feature-length sound films to depict witchcraft, devil worship, and other pieces of supernatural folklore on camera. This surreal silent film offers itself as a documentary that explores the history of witchcraft and demonology. It thus has a series of reenactments as well as a fictional narrative about a woman accused of witchcraft. Häxan has a radical ending for 1922, suggesting that the then-burgeoning field of psychology can offer modern human insight into beliefs of the past.

The critical reception of Häxan was surprisingly positive at the time, with one exception, although the structure of was confusing to many. Viewers and critics might've been slightly off-put by the genre-bending nature of Häxan; is it a documentary or a piece of fiction? Modern reception embraces the film as a piece of cinema history with many visual thrills.

Häxan Release Date September 18, 1922 Cast Benjamin Christensen , Clara Pontoppidan , Oscar Stribolt , Astrid Holm , Maren Pedersen Runtime 108 Minutes Writers Benjamin Christensen

WATCH ON HBO

5 'Witchhammer' (1970)

Directed by Otakar Vávra

Image via Filmové studio Barrandov

1970's Witchhammer is loosely based on the real witch trials in 17th century Northern Moravia, the largest in history. The plot follows a priest in 1670 who opposes the witch hunts, suspecting that the 36 women burnt at the stake are likely innocent. When he is accused of witchcraft, those closest to him are tortured into accusing him of witchcraft until he is the only one professing his innocence. The torture is the scariest part of this film, in which the humans are the devil's true servants.

This Czech film from 1970 is enjoying cult classic status in modern times because it was pulled from theaters upon its original release, leaving it hidden for decades. The reason for the ban is that many saw similarities between the film's trials and the methods used by the communist regime, then at its height. Thus, Witchhammer joins a select group of movies that actually influenced real life through powerful fiction.

RENT ON AMAZON

4 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Directed by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sanchez

Image via Artisan Entertainment

One of the first and most successful found footage films ever made, The Blair Witch Project makes good on its title's witchy promise. Three aspiring documentary makers (Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard, and Michael C. Williams) use camcorders to discover more about a local legend concerning a witch in the woods. After asking locals to share their experiences and history with the mythical Blair Witch, they camp out in the woods to get more footage, where they wind up being unwittingly tormented by The Blair Witch.

The tension slowly builds throughout the film, with its supernatural elements subtly revealing themselves until they cascade to a haunting ending. The ending of The Blair Witch Project is famously evocative, with some of the legends that locals told the gang coming true before their eyes: a house in the woods, leading victims to the basement, turning them around as they wait their turn to die. In the years since its release, The Blair Witch Project has become a classic of modern horror and one of the biggest phenomenons the genre has ever seen.

The Blair Witch Project Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 30, 1999 Cast Heather Donahue , Michael C. Williams , Joshua Leonard Runtime 81 minutes Writers Daniel Myrick , Eduardo Sánchez , Heather Donahue

3 'The Witch' (2015)

Directed by Robert Eggers

Image via A24

The atmospheric horror film The Witch put director Robert Eggers on the map. It was also the feature film debut for leading lady Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays Thomasin, a teenager in 17th-century New England whose family is exiled from their village. They live a new life in the woods where strange happenings cause the family to turn on one another, accusing Thomasin of witchcraft.

For most of The Witch, it is unclear if witchcraft is the real evil or if other humans are. Viewers wonder, much like the characters, if something evil is lurking in the woods or if the family is letting Puritanical superstitions get the better of them. This distinctive and eerie approach, coupled with Anya Taylor-Joy's star-making performance, is part of what makes The Witch such a thrilling watch from beginning to end.