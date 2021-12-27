It is based on the PC visual novel of the same title.

A new anime movie Witch on the Holy Night (Mahoutsukai no Yoru in the original Japanese) from the same studio that brought us two seasons and a feature film of the popular anime Demon Slayer has been announced and gotten a respective teaser trailer.

Based on the PC visual novel of the same title developed by Japanese game company Type-Moon and released in April 2012, the story is set near the end of the Shōwa era in the late 1980s in a town called Misaki. The main protagonist is high school student Soujuurou Shizuki who has just recently moved from the countryside and is new to the modern city lifestyle. Things will forever change for Soujuurou when he meets two modern-day witches, Aoko Aozaki and Alice Kuonji, who live alone and in secrecy in a mansion atop a hill.

The teaser does not show much of the plot but it does show two of the main characters, Aoko Aozaki and Alice Kuonji, standing in a flower field at night while a peaceful piano melody plays.

The scenario for the game was created by Kinoko Nasu who collaborated with Hirokazu Koyama to create the character designs and graphics for the game. There were mentions of a possible sequel but it has never been released. However, there will be some new Type-Moon projects planned to be announced during Fate Project New Year’s Eve TV Special 2021 broadcast on December 31. Therefore, there may still be a chance for news of a sequel to finally come out.

To celebrate the movie’s announcement, Koyama shared an illustration on Twitter.

This will not be the first time studio ufotable is responsible for the animation and production of a Type-Moon game, another notable mention being The Garden of Sinners (Kara no Kyoukai).

As of right now, the movie adaptation for Witch on the Holy Night does not have a set premiere date.

The official Twitter account for the movie can be found here, and the official website here.

