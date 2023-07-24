Stranger Things breakout star Jamie Campbell Bower conducts a sinister séance in the new trailer for the upcoming horror film Witchboard. The film, a remake of the '80s VHS favorite, will hit screens in 2024. In the new trailer for the film, Bower's character, mysterious occultist Alexander Babtiste, conducts a summoning ceremony over an antique pendulum board, the "witchboard" of the title, with a couple (Madison Iseman and Aaron Dominguez) in attendance.

As he speaks of its origins and dangles a pendulum that appears to be a skeletal human finger, we cut to flashes of ancient, arcane ceremonies and the legendary witch queen Naga Soth, its creator. In the second half, the mayhem ramps up, as skeletal hands burst from mattresses, faces are torn off, and gruesome demons spread their wings. The remake was announced earlier this year, with Campbell attached to star.

Who's Getting Bewitched By 'Witchboard'?

Witchboard will center on Christian and Emily, who move to New Orleans to open a café in an old carriage house. There, they find the pendulum board, and Emily falls under its malign influence. They seek out Babtiste for help - only to learn that Babtiste may be as evil as the supernatural force bedeviling them. Black magic mayhem, naturally, ensues. In addition to Campbell, who memorably played the monstrous Vecna on the fourth season of Stranger Things, Iseman (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, I Know What You Did Last Summer) will star as Emily, while Dominguez (Only Murders in the Building) will play Christian; Antonia Desplat (Operation Finale, The French Dispatch) and Charlie Tahan (Gotham, Ozark) will also star. The film will be helmed by Chuck Russell, who established his horror bonafides in the '80s with Dreamscape, Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, and the remake of The Blob.

Image via Gala Films

Witchboard is a remake of a 1986 horror film of the same name, directed by Kevin Tenney (Night of the Demons). It starred the late Tawny Kitaen as a woman who becomes progressively more possessed by a long-dead axe murderer by way of a cursed Ouija board. The film was a home video hit, and spawned two sequels: Witchboard 2: The Devil's Doorway, which was also directed by Tenney and starred Ami Dolenz and Laraine Newman, and the Canadian-produced Witchboard III: The Possession. Neither sequel had much to do with the original, save for focusing on a demonic Ouija board. Given that Ouija now has a horror franchise of its own, the remake clearly had to move on to something less trademarked.

Witchboard will be released in 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and check out the new, unrated trailer below.