The Big Picture The Witchcraft franchise, starting in 1988, consists of 15 sequels with a surprising lack of mainstream recognition.

With budget constraints, casting changes, and raunchy content, the series has endured for over two decades.

From humble beginnings as a VHS hit to a series filled with continuity errors, Witchcraft remains the longest-running horror franchise.

For every horror classic, there's more than likely a sequel. Whether it's a never-ending slew of follow-ups that take the original from beloved to baffling, a la the Halloween movies, or a mostly well-done series that keeps audiences coming back in the vein of The Conjuring Universe, no genre has franchises quite like horror. Surprisingly, the longest-running horror franchise isn't one with which audiences are familiar. It's one that many have never heard of. Kicking off in 1988 with the first film, Witchcraft, starring Anat Topol, Mary Shelley, and Gary Sloan, under the director of Rob Spera, the series consists of 15 sequels, with the latest released as recently as 2016.

So, how did the franchise last this long? And how has it flown under the radar with so many sequels? The answers are as varied as the ingredients for a witch's brew. From budgets to puzzling continuity, casting changes, and a few sultry temptations, the Witchcraft franchise has survived for decades.

Witchcraft (1989) A new mother and her child move into her mother-in-law's dark old mansion. She soon begns to suspect that neither the house nor her mother-in-law are quite what they seem to be. Release Date March 2, 1989 Director Rob Spera Cast Anat Topol , Gary Sloan , Mary Shelley , Deborah Scott , Alexander Kirkwood , Lee Kissman , Ross Newton , Charles Grant Runtime 95 Minutes Main Genre Horror

'Witchcraft' Had Humble Beginnings Before Becoming a Franchise

The first film follows Grace Churchill (Topol). A parent-to-be, along with her husband, John (Sloan). Grace has horrific dreams about witches that only stop when she gives birth to her son, William. Once they move into the home of John's mother, Elizabeth (Shelley) the visions return and Grace discovers that her mother-in-law and husband are actually 17th-century witches, who plan to claim William and kill Grace. When they attempt to kill her during a satanic ritual, but are instead killed themselves by Elizabeth's butler. Reception for Witchcraft was anything but magic. In a 2015 franchise revisit, AV Club called the film a rip-off of "better movies, including Ghost, The Evil Dead,Rosemary’s Baby,Ghostbusters, and, believe it or not, Blue Velvet." The film was a box-office flop, but found success on home video.

While figures for the first film's budget are unavailable, the second film was made for just $80,000 (a low sum even for a genre that's famous for such funds) and was produced for straight-to-video distribution. The sequel was released in May 1990, just over two years after the original. This began the format that the series would follow for the next 26 years, although the characters audiences had followed in the original would never properly appear again. With each film that followed came a slew of changes, not to mention an increase in the movie's raunchy material.

The 'Witchcraft' Sequels Were Sometimes Loosely Connected

Witchcraft as a franchise kicked off in 1990 with the direct-to-video release of Witchcraft II: The Temptress. Though released only two years after the original, the film follows a now 18-year-old William (the first of many strange continuity choices to come). Now going by the name William Spanner, and played by Charles Solomon (the first of many Williams to come), he grew up under the care of an adoptive family of good witches. The family stole him away from his birth family, in an attempt to save him from the darkness of his lineage. The motivations seem strange, as the story doesn't align with the previous film. However, being the son of a powerful warlock is an important part of William's arc in this film, and the rest of the series. Witchcraft II also sets up another shift in the series that would last throughout the franchise: Increased sexuality, which is common in horror movies. The first film had its share of nude scenes, but as the franchise went on, the amount of risqué material grew.

Witchcraft IV would mark Solomon's last appearance as William. The character would be played by Marklen Kennedy for the next installment, Dance with the Devil, before being recast for the next with Jerry Spicer, and then, David Bynres. Bynres would play the role for two films, though not back to back, as William would be absent for Salem's Ghost, having been killed in the previous installment. However, he is resurrected (again played by Bynres) in the ninth film, Bitter Flesh. This would mark Bynres' final appearance in the series, as William was again absent from the next installment, and would be played by three more actors before H. Ryan Cleary took over for the final three films, each released in 2016. To date, there have been no updates on the series returning.

Witchcraft is a baffling franchise. From a box office failure turned VHS gold, to a franchise filled with continuity errors, casting changes, deaths undone and so much more, it's a wonder the series lasted more than two decades. However, as of this writing, it still holds the title of the longest-running horror franchise, and that's magic enough to give it a go.

