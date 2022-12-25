Episode 2 of The Witcher: Blood Origin makes it abundantly clear that the spinoff series needed more time to do justice to its characters. Four episodes are insufficient to properly follow a cast of dozens in a complex fantasy world. Set 1200 years before the events of The Witcher main series, Blood Origins reveals how seven heroes unite to take down an evil empire, and with only two episodes to go, it’s hard to trust we’ll get a cohesive ending.

At the end of Episode 1, Éile (Sophia Brown), Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain), and Scían (Michelle Yeoh) banded together to march to Xin’trea, the Golden Empire’s capital, and take down the Empress by force. Their journey doesn’t progress much in Episode 2, but we learn who the four remaining members of their fellowship are. Besides that, we also get a clearer picture of the political disputes at the heart of the Golden Empire. Despite being more than ten minutes shorter than Episode 1, Episode 2 still packs a lot of new information. So, let’s break down everything that happened in “Of Dreams, Defiance, and Desperate Deeds.”

It’s Heist Time

While wandering the destroyed lands left behind by the Golden Empire’s armies, the trio of heroes decides their strength won't be enough to take down the Empress. So, they choose to hire sellswords to help their endeavors. Unfortunately, they are all broke and cannot pay for sellswords themselves. That’s why our heroes decide to rob a bank, so they can haul enough coin to stand against the Golden Empire. Desperate times lead to desperate solutions.

When Éile, Fjall, and Scían get to the closest bank, they realize the situation is more chaotic than anticipated. Merchants and commoners ragged the bank right after the coup, and there’s no money left behind in the place. Worse, since they are now wanted criminals, the trio gets cornered inside the bank by a battalion of elite Golden Empire soldiers.

Fighting as a clan, the trio of heroes can hold their ground. The only person touched by the enemy’s blade is Scían, who gets a nasty wound on her back. Still, there’s no victory to be claimed because as soon as the soldiers realize they are no match for the criminals, the Golden Empire army just barricades the door and sets the building on fire. The trio manages to escape through a secret tunnel the bank owner used to run away. However, Scían’s wound is visibly infected, leading Éile and Fjall to hunt medicinal herbs in the woods.

Three Become Six

When Éile and Fjall return to Scían’s resting place, a strange man is waiting for them. The man is the same person who recognized their faces at the tavern in Episode 1, but he isn’t there to claim a bounty. In fact, the stranger reveals he’s Callan, aka Brother Death (Huw Novelli), a retired warrior who feels forced to pick up his blades after the Golden Empire decimated a village filled with good people. Callan recognizes the wound in Scían’s back and tells everyone she was hit with a poisoned blade. Brother Death also reveals there’s a healer nearby that can cure Scían. With no one else to help them, Éile and Fjall follow Callan to the March of the Mists, where their minds are to be tested. In the Marches, Fjall has visions of his brother’s death and his sexual affair with the Empress. As for Éile, she relives the moment when her mother forced her to burn criminals alive to become part of the Raven Clan.

Éilen and Fjall’s nightmarish visions are a product of a spell cast by Zacaré (Lizzie Annis), a mage specialized in healing. Callan has led the trio through the Marches to allow Zacaré to search their minds because they wanted to be sure they were helping the right people in the quest against the Golden Empire. Zacaré is no other than the celestial sister of Syndrill (Zach Wyatt), the mage who studied the teleporting properties of monoliths. The two mages were born in the same village at the same time and share the same magic potential. Syndrill was being kept as a prisoner in Xin’trea in Episode 1, but he escaped to warn other people who dared to stand against the Golden Empire.

When Syndrill and Balor (Lenny Henry) used a portal to travel to another dimension for the first time, they only found a barren world. After that, Syndrill decided it was too dangerous to open interdimensional portals. Nevertheless, Balor found a strange entity there that granted him new powers. So, Balor plotted the coup and put the entire Continent at risk for his personal gains. As Syndrill explains, it won't be enough to kill the Empress. They must also destroy the central monolith in Xin’trea to stop energy coming from different dimensions from pouring into the Continent.

So, united by their common goal, the six rebels use a portal to get to Xin’trea’s palace court, splitting up to attack Balor and destroy the monolith simultaneously. Unfortunately, Syndrill messes up the spell and teleports the group into another dimension, where a giant monster attacks them. The episode ends before we can learn how they’ll escape the creature, but there are still many more story details Episode 2 reveals.

Little Trouble in the Big Empire

While The Witcher: Blood Origin is the story of the Seven, it also explores the complex political disputes at the heart of the Golden Empire. For starters, Balor, hungry for power, decided to sacrifice two children to the blue sphere he found in another dimension. His sacrifice grants him Chaos Magic, a power greater than anything else on the Continent. However, his newfound power vanishes after a few minutes, and the celestial voice warns Balor he’ll only master Chaos Magic after making a significant sacrifice. We don’t know yet what that could be, but we are bound to find out in the next episode.

As for Empress Merwyn (Mirren Mack), her plan to escape Balor’s control becomes more urgent after she’s the victim of an attack by a lowborn. The Empress is not aware of the dire situation of the Golden Empire, but people have been starving in the streets ever since the Merchant Guild departed with all their grains supply. Merwyn is only saved because a mage apprentice is close by and kills the attacker. After that, the apprentice, Avallac'h (Samuel Blenkin), is enlisted by the Empress to become her spy and charged with stealing “The Book of Monolith” written by Syndrill.

Meanwhile, the Empress disguises herself as a commoner to learn more about what’s happening outside the palace. She finds the High Commander, Eredin (Jacob Collins-Levy), in the streets. The Empress follows Eredin and discovers he has a lowborn boyfriend. She also finds out Eredin tipped off his merchant boyfriend, causing the famine that spreads in the empire. So, the Empress decides to blackmail Eredin to convince him to stand against Balor to make a Golden Empire capable of colonizing other dimensions. She also sweetens the deal by offering Eredin’s boyfriend the title of Ambassador of Trade, which would make their marriage possible. Eredin promises to think about it, and we should see their relationship evolve in Episode 3.

The Blood Origin of the Seventh Member

While there are already six people united against the Golden Empire, we are following the story of the Seven. The seventh member of the band is Meldof (Francesca Mills), a Dwarven warrior on her own quest for revenge. In Episode 2, Meldof is hunting down Talyysen of the One Eye, a commander of the Golden Empire who raped and killed a woman named Gwen. Meldof still hears the voice of Gwen, the woman she loved, speaking through a hammer the warrior uses to bash her enemies.

The last we see Meldof, she has finally caught up with Talyysen, killing the man and painting a message on the walls using his blood. After quenching her thirst for revenge, Meldof is tired of wandering Elvish kingdoms and decides to go back home. We don’t know yet how Meldof will join the Seven, especially since they are trapped in another dimension. Even so, Meldof’s hammer will be a fine addition to the group.