Episode 3 of The Witcher: Blood Origin is the best one yet, and it proves how much the series could thrive if it had more than four episodes. In Episode 3, there’s a lot less jumping back and forth in the narrative, and the main characters actually have time to connect with each other. That’s because, despite the imminent danger, the Seven find time to enjoy what little pleasure life can give them while they get ready to invade Xin’trea and take down the Golden Empire.

While some Blood Origins characters stole our hearts as soon as they popped into the screen, the series has been uneven, to say the least. So far, it's been hard to justify this weird The Witcher spinoff. However, Episode 3, “Of Warriors, Wakes, and Wondrous Worlds,” makes Blood Origin even more tragic since we get a glimpse at how good the show could be if given enough time and resources. A lot less happens in Episode 3, but the story still moves fast. So, let’s recap all the main events.

Power Struggle in the Palace

At Xin’trea, Empress Merwyn (Mirren Mack) still struggles to take control of the Golden Empire. While trying to beat Balor (Lenny Henry) in his own game, Merwyn has Avallac'h (Samuel Blenkin) steal the book Syndrill (Zach Wyatt) wrote about portals and monoliths from Barlo’s chambers. The wise mage notices the book is missing and goes to the Empress’s chambers to confront her and Avallac’h. Balor tries to kill Avallac'h but is stopped by High Commander Eredin (Jacob Collins-Levy), who accepts Merwyn's proposal and becomes her ally. Just before Avallac’h is thrown from a balcony, Eredin appears with a knife against Fenrick’s (Amy Murray) throat. Unwilling to let his apprentice die, Balor surrenders.

Despite taking Balor out of the picture, Merwyn’s plans don’t come to fruition. Avallac’h is incapable of opening a portal himself, and without access to other worlds, the High Commander has no lands to conquer. And since there’s no food supply for the Golden Empire to bring from different dimensions, the people will keep starving and dreaming about rebellion.

Merwyn decides to visit Balor in prison and tries to convince the mage to join her cause. As Merwyn underlines, the Golden Empire achieved much while they tried to fight each other. So, they could achieve much more by joining forces. Balor pretends to agree with the Empress’ terms, but it seems like his time in prison allowed him to realize what would be a true sacrifice to give to the ethereal being in the barren dimension. It looks like Fenrick might be in trouble.

The Seven Unite

As for our band of merry heroes, we find them exactly where we left them, running away from a giant monster in another dimension. Syndrill opens a portal to their reality, and once everybody is safe, he closes it. By then, the beast was halfway through the portal, which means the creature gets cut in half once Syndrill dismisses the gateway. They find themselves close to Xin’trea, but there’s no moment to rest. Balor’s monster, the one he used to topple the kings and queen of the Elven kingdoms, is flying above, looking for snacks. The party is saved by Meldof (Francesca Mills), who’s just passing by.

Meldof takes the whole party to a makeshift home she built inside a cave. There, the entire group can rest, plan their future attack, and share stories. For instance, we learn that Callan, aka Brother Death (Huw Novelli), went through Zacaré’s (Lizzie Annis) mists. The mage knew all the bad things he had done in life but still saw the good inside of him. So, Callan and Zacaré have been together ever since while he learns to be a better man. As for Meldof, she still hears Gwen's voice inside the hammer because the weapon is forged with the dead girl’s ashes.

Even Syndrill and Zacaré have some old stories to share, as they tried to resuscitate their dead mother and ended up creating a monster. The mage siblings’ past pain might prove helpful, as the ritual they used could be tweaked to make a warrior bond with the heart of the beast they brought from a different dimension. By giving one of the Seven the powers of a monster, Syndrill hopes to crate a weapon strong enough to take down the Empress’ draconic bodyguard. The question for them is who should become the first witcher, since the process is excruciating and can kill the volunteer.

The Rise of the First Witcher

At first, Syndrill wants to take the magical elixir himself. However, Éile (Sophia Brown) and Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain) convince him a warrior should go through the procedure. They need someone to fight the Empress’ monster, not a mage. Éile and Fjall argue over who should sacrifice for the cause, but Éile is more stubborn and takes upon herself the dangerous task. Éile also calls for a wake, a party to celebrate her future demise.

In the wake, everyone drinks alcohol, has psychedelic mushrooms, and spends quality time together. Éile also impresses everyone with her singing skills. And once Éile and Fjall are alone in the woods, they even share a kiss beneath the storm and fall asleep in each other’s arms. The following morning, Éile wakes up alone and rushes to Meldof’s cave. There, she sees Fjall skirmishing in the ground. He woke up earlier and took the first elixir so that Éile would not sacrifice herself.

Unable to stop the process, Éile gives Fjall all the support he needs. Brew after brew, Fjall’s body and mind are broken until he’s ready to fuse with the monster’s heart. At the end of the process, Fjall dies. Only for a minute, as soon he’s reborn as the first witcher, capable of smelling the blood inside other people’s bodies and with a raging flame burning inside his chest and telling him to burn the world to the ground.

Before they go to battle in Xin’trea, Fjall and Éile have one last moment alone, making love before putting their lives at risk. It’s a touching moment that shows how much they grew closer before their first encounter, even if previous episodes didn’t properly build their rising love for each other.

Betrayal on the Path to Xin’trea

During the party, Fjall has too much to drink and reveals there’s no secret passage leading to Xin’trea. We have no idea why Fjall lied before, but the Seven have no way into the city. That’s when Scían (Michelle Yeoh) comes up with her daring plan. Scían rides alone to Xin’trea in the middle of the night, getting to the city’s gates by morning. She then demands an audience with the Empress, revealing to know the whereabouts of Fjall. While Balor wants to kill Fjall to choke the insurgence of the Seven, Merwyn wants to capture him alive so she can convince the warrior to become her husband and give her an heir. In the throne room, Scían demands a down payment for delivering Fjall. She also asks for 50 imperial soldiers to help her subdue Fjall. Lastly, she asks for Soulreaver, the lost sword of the Ghost Clan. The Empress, blind by her desire for Fjall, agrees to every term.

The following day, Scían goes back to camp to tell her friends she’d found a hunter’s trail that’ll lead them to Xin’trea undetected. They trust Scían and follow her till a dead end in the mountains. When cornered in the trail, the Seven are surprised by a battalion of Xin’trea. And when Scían changes sides to lead the battalion, the Seven realize they were betrayed. The move, however, is part of Scían's plan since an army of sellswords with bows come out of the rocks above and shoot down the soldiers.

Scían has used the down payment to hire a small army for the Seven, and with all the soldiers dead, they could wear their armor to blend in. Scían plans to march inside Xin’trea with Fjall tied behind her horse while the rest of the Seven and the sellswords disguise themselves as soldiers. Before the episode ends, the gates of Xin’trea open, and the Seven get ready for their final battle.