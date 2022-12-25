In just four episodes, The Witcher: Blood Origin took us through a wild journey in the Continent centuries before Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) became a Witcher. The series explores how seven warriors band together to defeat the evil Golden Empire, a battle that results in the Conjunction of the Spheres.

Blood Origin is trying to cover a lot of ground, leading to a high-speed rhythm that doesn’t leave much time to breathe. Especially in the last episode, we jump through multiple moments of the battle at Xin’trea, and it’s hard to keep track of everything happening. On top of everything else, Blood Origin’s Episode 4, "Of Mages, Malice, and Monstrous Mayhem," still tries to connect with The Witcher, showing how events and characters of the spinoff will affect the main series. So, now that Blood Origins is available on Netflix, let’s recap everything that happened in the finale.

Balor and the Wild Hunt

In Episode 3, Empress Merwyn (Mirren Mack) made amends with Balor (Lenny Henry) by inviting the mighty wizard to lead High Commander Eredin's (Jacob Collins-Levy) troops into other dimensions. Merwyn’s goal is to find food to appease the lowborn masses before the Golden Empire can begin to colonize different worlds. Since trust is still an issue among everyone, Merwyn asks Eredin to keep Balor’s dear apprentice, Fenrick (Amy Murray), close by. Eredin is instructed to use the woman as a hostage if Balor walks out of the line.

Once they walk through a gateway opened by Balor, Eredin realizes they are in a barren wasteland. There, Balor sacrifices the life of Fenrick to gain access to Chaos Magic. Infused with new power, Balor opens a new gateway out of thin air, sending Eredin and his soldiers to a burning land where they should forever suffer. As we learn later in the episode, Eredin will find the helm of the Wild Hunt’s commander in this fiery dimension, which means the Golden Empire soldiers will become the multiversal conquerors about to debut in the main series. As for Balor, he goes back to Xin’trea to take over the world.

The Battle in Xin’trea

In Xin’trea, the Seven split up to fight against the Golden Empire. Scían (Michelle Yeoh) takes Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain) to the throne room, promising to deliver the prisoner to the Empress in exchange for the Soulreaver sword. Instead, the Empress orders her guards to execute Scían with the Soulreaver in the public square, breaking her promise. Still, Fjall is where he needs to be to take down the Empress’ monster. Merwyn tries to ask Fjall’s hand in marriage, which the warrior, of course, refuses. After that, Fjall lets rage take over his body and unleashes his proto-Witcher mighty. Fjall kills Merwyn’s guards and engages in combat against the Golden Empire’s interdimensional monster.

Meanwhile, Éile (Sophia Brown) leads the remaining Seven and the sellswords to the city’s grain deposits. The Lark’s goal is to open the doors of the grain silos to force the famished lowborn to start a revolution. However, the silos are empty. Fortunately, the realization the Empress is leading them to starvation ignites the spark of rebellion, which is fanned and turned into a burning flame by the Lark’s words.

With chaos engulfing Xin’trea, Scían escapes her executioners and opens a back door to the palace for the Seven to get in. Syndrill (Zach Wyatt) and Zacaré (Lizzie Annis) go to the palace’s central monolith to destroy it and prevent Chaos energy from leaking into their dimension. Simultaneously, Callan (Huw Novelli), Meldof (Francesca Mills), and Scían guard the corridors and stop any soldier that could endanger the mages. Finally, Éile goes after the Empress in her chambers.

Éile confesses to the Empress that she was right in wiping out the monarchs and the clans to free the people from tyrants. However, the Empress was wrong in taking over the throne and becoming a tyrant herself. Éile stabs the Empress and gives her a choice. Either Merwyn can remove the blade and bleed to death or leave the knife until a doctor can save her life. However, if she chooses to live, she’ll have to face justice for her actions. Merwyn drags her bleeding body to the throne, puts on a crown, and waits for the mobs to storm the palace before removing the knife, ensuring she’ll be remembered.

As for Fjall, his strength is not enough to take down the beast. Nevertheless, when Éile comes to his aid and puts herself in danger, his muscles grow, and he uses the sword of a broken statue to slay the beast. Sadly, Fjall’s mind is lost in the process, and he becomes an uncontrollable beast, killing the leader of the sellswords and ripping one of Callan’s eyes. The Seven get ready to kill their friend, but the Lark’s song wakes Fjall's consciousness one last time. He begs Éile to kill him, which she does with tears in her eyes after professing her love.

The Conjunction of the Spheres

On Xin’trea’s palace patio, Syndrill and Zacaré prepare to destroy the monolith when Balor returns to their dimension. The mage has access to Chaos Magic and can now control fire. In short, Balor is too powerful to be defeated. So, Syndrill asks Zacaré to perform the fusion spell once more. Zacaré abides and unites her brother with Balor. With the two mages’ strengths combined, Syndrill shatters the monolith.

The monolith’s shattering releases an energy burst that rips through time and space, causing multiple dimensions to converge momentarily. That’s how monsters and humans appear on the Continent. We could also say that some life from the Continent also went to other worlds. So, while the Seven topple the Golden Empire and stop Balor from conquering the world, their actions also caused the Conjunction of the Spheres and changed the Continent's fate forever.

The Coming Calamity

Months after the battle in Xin’trea, we find out Syndrill died in the Conjunction of the Spheres. So, the Seven lost two warriors in the war. New life was also generated, though, as Éile's single sexual encounter with Fjall got her pregnant. Asking her young seer friend to tell her about her child's destiny, Éile finds out her lineage will be important many centuries after her passing because a descendant of the Lark will sing the last song before the world’s end.

The revelation puts us back to the present time in The Witcher series, as Jaskier (Joey Batey) wakes up in the middle of a bloody battlefield. After listening to the story of the Seven, the bard is charged with singing their feats, so oppressed people everywhere can find the courage they need to face the coming calamity. Blood Origin also teases Jaskier as a long descendent of the Lark, which explains his musical talents, but also teases he’ll witness the end of the Continent.

While Blood Origin occurs 12 centuries before The Witcher, we should also see the return of one of the spinoff characters in the upcoming Season 3. That’s because Avallac’h (Samuel Blenkin) discovers, at the beginning of Episode 4, that the monoliths allow people to travel not only through space but also through time. In an end-credits scene, we see Avallac’h watching Ciri (Freya Allan) long before she crosses paths with Geralt. That means Season 3 of The Witcher will undoubtedly explore the events of Blood Origins, connecting past and present into a single storyline.