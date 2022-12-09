We are days away from Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin and fans are eager to return to the Continent. The prequel series is set 1200 years before the events of The Witcher series and will unfold the mystery behind the Conjunction of Spheres, an event that merged realms of monsters, men, and elves. Created by Declan de Barra, the series will follow a rag-tag group of elven warriors who come together in a quest against an all-powerful empire. As we near the release the streamer is hyping fans up with various character introductions, one among them is Éile played by Sophia Brown. In a new featurette, the actor explains what drives her character.

Barra’s world is dominated by the elves and is divided into social strata where the royals are at the top, then comes the mages and sages. And then we have the warrior class further going all the way down to the lowborn. Brown says, "Éile is from Raven Clan. She was a child soldier, bred for war.” In Blood Origin universe the clans are special guards that protect the Kings and Queens of their respective kingdoms. But as we see in the promotional material Éile, is a warrior turned traveling singer, the actor explains,

“She was fostered out to a sword master, Scian. And Scian introduced her to music. Music was necessary for her, to share stories, impart some relief and joy and strength into people. She also goes by the name The Lark."

Hinting at her character’s backstory Brown reveals, "She regrets leaving her family and her clan. She feels shame in not being the person the people she loves wanted her to be.” So in the upcoming series we’ll see Éile after she has left her home and joined other warriors, “She's searching for clarity, and so it's that self-discovery journey that we have to go on," Brown said. Éile will be one of the leaders of our unlikely groups of warriors. It is hinted that she’ll make an unlikely alliance with Fjall, a warrior from the rival clan which will take the story forward.

Image via Netflix

Along with Brown as Éile, the series stars Michaelle Yeoh as Scian and Laurence O'Fuarain as Fjall. Also starring are Nathaniel Curtis, Lenny Henry, Dylan Moran, Zach Wyatt, Francesca Mills, and Huw Novelli. Furthermore, the show also features Minnie Driver and fan-favorite Joey Batey, who is returning as Jaskier.

The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres on December 25 on Netflix. You can check out the new featurette below: