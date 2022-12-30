Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Now that The Witcher: Blood Origin's first season has come to an end, viewers probably have a number of questions. What is the direct consequence of the Conjunction of the Spheres? What will happen to Eredin (Jacob Collins Levy) now that he is on his way to becoming the leader of the Wild Hunt? And most importantly, what is Ithlinne's (Ella Schrey-Yeats) prophecy about? Ithlinne’s prognosis, when she touches Éile’s (Sophia Brown) pregnant belly, is enough to make viewers at least somewhat curious about the next chapter in the story, even if the new installment left fans of Andrzej Sapkowski's acclaimed work feeling disappointed.

Who Is Ithlinne?

Ithlinne, daughter of Aevenien, is an elven healer, astrologist, and soothsayer, known and respected for her soothsaying gift. Her predictions have, time and time again, proven to have correctly foretold a number of things, such as the Northern Wars (1239 – 1268) and the catastrophic plagues. She is also the one who foresees the elves’ rise to their former power and glory through the offspring of Elder Blood. So absolute is the elves’ trust in the revered prophet that Voleth Meir (Ania Marson), a witch of the Wild Hunt, purports to be her in The Witcher: Blood Origin in order to trick Francesca Findabair (Mecia Simson) into escaping from her prison. In the series, however, Ithlinne has been reduced to a humble tavern keeper, and not everyone seems to know the full extent of her power.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, The Witcher: Blood Origin executive producer, told Tudum, “We hear a lot about Ithlinne’s prophecy in the main series. We play it off sort of like folklore. But the second that you meet her in Blood Origin and you see that she prophesizes and it comes true, it lends a layer of credibility to her. I think it’s going to bring a new layer into the main series.”

What Does Ithlinne’s Prophecy Mean?

The Witcher: Blood Origin ends with Éile receiving a prophecy from the young elf. Given that her character has undergone some major changes in the series, her prophecy about Ciri is also somewhat different from that of the Original Source. The revised prediction reads as follows:

"The time of the spheres is upon us. Aen Seidhe lost across the skies. Cast adrift in time. Ever searching for love, lost and left behind. The Lark’s seed shall carry forth the first note of a song that ends all times. And one of her blood shall sing the last."

Now, since we know Éile is a distant relative of Ciri, it’s obvious that the show plans on expanding the featured timeline considerably to make Ciri’s destiny far more dangerous than it has been depicted in the original source as well as the games. The reference to "the Lark’s seed" likely suggests that a descendant of Eile will "sing the last," fulfilling a prophecy about the inevitable end of the world.

Since we already know Ciri has Elder Blood and seems to possess a number of powerful gifts, it’s quite probable that the series is setting her up as a direct descendant of The Lark and, hence, the first Witcher. And with Lara Dorren (Niamh McCormack) explicitly suggesting that Ciri will bring forth the end of the world, it’s likely that the prophecy is directly connected to the deuteragonist of the franchise.

If the Cintran princess is indeed the seed of the Lark, then the apocalyptic end of the world might just rest in the hands of a girl who doesn’t even know the full extent of her own powers. What's more, Geralt might just find himself overshadowed by his adoptive daughter.