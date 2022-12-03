CCXP, Brazil’s epic pop culture festival has returned as an in-person event this year, and as one of the largest fan conventions in the world, all of the major studios have flocked to Saō Paulo to celebrate the highly anticipated shows and movies on the horizon. While many of the projects being showcased at CCXP this weekend hold release dates in 2023, Netflix is previewing a series we’ll get to see in just a few short weeks. Netflix’s star-studded The Witcher prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, is set to debut on Christmas day, and today at CCXP, the streamer revealed the full trailer for the upcoming series and boy is it filled to the brim with exciting content.

The new trailer shows the Elven kingdom at the height of its glory before it became overrun by men and monsters. In line with the previous teases we've gotten about the series, the trio of Scían (Michelle Yeoh), Éile (Sophia Brown), and Fjall (Laurence O'Fuarain) take center stage in the new trailer as we finally dive into a bit of each of their stories. Éile and Fjall are a pair of warriors, both estranged from their opposing clans. In the new footage, these two are giving off incredible enemies-to-lovers vibes that will have you eagerly awaiting Blood Origin's debut. Meanwhile, Scían is a sword master and the last of her kind. We also learn that these three will be joined by four other warriors in a voiceover from Minnie Driver's Seanchaí as each new player is introduced as part of the group "bound together to fight an unstoppable empire."

What is The Witcher: Blood Origin about?

The Witcher: Blood Origin is a prequel series that takes place 1200 years before the events of Netflix's The Witcher. Per the show’s official synopsis, Blood Origin tells “a story lost to time — exploring the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.” Both the original series and the upcoming prequel are based on the popular PlayStation video game franchise of the same name. While The Witcher tells an original story set in the same time period as the games, The Witcher: Blood Origin is set to explore the rich foundation and lore that the central series is built upon.

Who is in The Witcher: Blood Origin?

As revealed in the new trailer, the upcoming limited series will feature an appearance from Joey Batey who will be reprising his role as Jaskier. In addition to Batey, Driver, Brown, Yeoh, and O'Fuarain, The Witcher: Blood Origin stars Mirren Mack as Princess Merwyn, Lenny Henry as Chief Sage Balor, Francesca Mills as Meldof, Huw Novelli as Brother Death, and Zach Wyatt and Lizzie Annis will play a pair of celestial twin sages named Syndril and Zacaré.

The supporting cast for the limited series includes Amy Murray as chief sage Balor’s apprentice Fenrik, Mark Rowley as King Alvitir, Daniel Fathers and Faoileann Cunningham as clan chieftain Osfar and his daughter Ryl. Kim Adis will be Merwyn’s handmaid Ket, Nathaniel Curtis portrays Brían, and Dylan Moran is Uthrok One-Nut. Finally, Ella Schrey-Yeats portrays the young prophet Ithlinne and Claire Cooper will play her mother Aevenien.

The Witcher: Blood Origin arrives on Netflix on December 25, 2022. Check out the new trailer down below.

