The Witcher's entire third season — Henry Cavill's last, as he got recast — is officially streaming. Although it did start off strong, it ultimately ended up being somewhat of a letdown to some viewers. Still, despite its flaws, it is an undeniable fact that the Netflix original series based on the books of the same name introduced a captivating new fantasy world to plenty of people who weren't yet familiar with it.

On top of this, well-crafted characters with strong personalities, including protagonists Ciri, Geralt, and Yennefer, are undoubtedly a huge part of what makes The Witcher so entertaining and immersive. To celebrate the return of these fictional people and every trait that makes them unique and unforgettable, we attribute each to the zodiac sign that reflects their tempers the most.

12 Aries: Ciri

Although the Princess of Cintra is canonically a Taurus (just like Yennefer, she was most likely born during the Belleteyn holiday), Freya Allen's character shares a lot of textbook Aries traits, which leads us to believe that she is the perfect match for the fiery zodiac sign.

Best known as Ciri, this independent and high-spirited character is no damsel in distress despite everything that she went through. Determined and always ready to fight back, Ciri possesses the strong will of an Aries and, just like the astrological sign, can be prone to recklessness and ill-temper.

11 Taurus: Yennefer of Vengerberg

A self-made and independent individual, Yennefer is an extremely powerful sorceress. With a troubling past, Anya Chalotra's on-screen counterpart has a tendency to be closed off to others and somewhat uncomfortable when facing her emotions, just like a hurt Taurus.

Notwithstanding, the stunning Yen is also passionate about the ones she cares about, revealing herself to be a deeply affectionate person whenever she puts her guard down. As the Earth sign, this incredible sorceress can be stubborn and does not appreciate her patience being put to the test. On top of this, Yen is incredibly confident, resilient, and focused like the Bull.

10 Gemini: Jaskier

There is hardly any doubt that everyone's favorite Dandelion is the perfect match for the Twins — a social butterfly through and through, the extroverted Jaskier exhibits a lighthearted and child-like demeanor that makes him incredibly likable and charming.

Forever young at heart, this lovable bard is flirtatious and outgoing: he adores catching up and sharing long conversations with those he cares about, providing audiences with a lot of The Witcher's most quotable lines. Like the friendly Gemini natives, Joey Batey's Jaskier has an impeccable sense of humor and possesses a lot of wit.

9 Cancer: Istredd

Portrayed by Royce Pierreson, Yennefer's long-time lover is a character that evokes mixed feelings in the audience, at least until recently. Although this sorcerer is very romantic and emotionally intelligent, he can also come off as manipulative as an underdeveloped Crab — after all, he did betray Yen at some point.

Nevertheless, like the intuitive and perceptive sign, Istredd is tender, understanding, and supportive, making for an extremely skilled and empathetic sorcerer.

8 Leo: Queen Calanthe

It's not for no reason that Calanthe went by "The Lioness of Cintra." Like Yen, the wise queen was very self-assured but also very good at hiding her insecurities behind her self-confident facade, which is a very Leo thing to do. An extrovert by nature, Calanthe absolutely loved to party and was never the one to miss a celebration, which perfectly matches the fiery sign.

Prone to being self-centered and egotistic, Jodhi May's character thoroughly enjoyed being the center of attention, and rightfully so — this badass warrior queen had a strong and magnetic presence that made every room light up.

7 Virgo: Tissaia de Vries

One of the most skilled and intelligent sorceresses of her time, Tissaia is one of the rectors at Aretuza as well as a member of the Chapter of the Gift and the Art. Although she comes off as detached, she deeply cares and nurtures feelings for others (especially Yennefer) despite her tough front.

Like Virgo natives, Tissaia is prone to being too much of a perfectionist and too critical, but that is part of what makes her so good at doing what she does. At their worst, these natives are stubborn, emotionally oppressed, and tend to be extreme workaholics.

6 Libra: Cahir

Like the Scales, this intelligence officer of the Nilfgaardian Empire has a strong sense of duty. However, contrasting to his devoted and undying loyalty to some, he also turned out to be unreliable to others.

Because of Libras' non-confrontational demeanor which derives from being too diplomatic to pick a side, they can cut people off unexpectedly instead. Despite being a conflicted character, Cahir is charming and, according to fans, far more villainous in the show than he is in the fantasy books.

5 Scorpio: Fringilla Vigo

As ambitious as Scorpio, Fringilla pursues power and respect at all costs, possessing gigantic ambition and a strong will to achieve whatever she sets her mind to. There is definitely a mysterious aura to this sorceress, which is also a common trait in Scorpion natives.

While she might not wear her emotions on her sleeve, Fringilla feels deeply, is protective and, like other Water signs, possess very precise intuition. Mimi Ndiweni's character may not always be likable in The Witcher, but there's no doubt she gets what she wants.

4 Sagittarius: Emhyr var Emreis

Emhyr (Charles Dance) is surely a complex character. The Emperor of the Nilfgaardian Empire is one of the most threatening and fearsome characters this season, and part of that has to do with the fact that he plans to marry his own child for his own breeding scheme.

Nevertheless, when he is not being a total menace, Emhyr is an intelligent personality. Like the adventurous wild child of the zodiac, Sagittarius, Dance's on-screen counterpart can be reckless, short-tempered, emotionally cold, and distant. He is also prone to act on impulse.

3 Capricorn: Vesemir

A very experienced Witcher — truly a master at his field — Vesemir is literally the Goat. While reserved and calm, he is also lively and a bit cocky, often bragging about his undeniable smarts, as seen in the animated film Nightmare of the Wolf, which actually reveals a bit about The Witcher's mythology.

Geralt's ambitious and career-oriented mentor has also gone through a lot, escaping a life of misery and poverty and successfully making his way to the top. Those whose birthday falls under the season of Capricorn may find it easy to sympathize with and understand the charismatic character — just like Vesemir, they, too, are persistent, determined, and willful.

2 Aquarius: Geralt of Rivia

The rule breakers of the zodiac, Aquarius, like Geralt of Rivia, do not work well with authority — after all, they are often rebels at heart. Like a wounded Water Bearer, Henry Cavill's on-screen counterpart often puts up walls around himself, coming across as cold and unemotional to others (except Yennefer, who just fully understands him).

However, this does not mean he isn't devoted and fiercely loyal to those he trusts. In fact, the Witcher is, deep down, an extremely caring person, even if it takes him a long while to open up. Like the Air sign, Geralt is a badass, independent, and resilient go-getter.

1 Pisces: Triss Marigold

Kind-hearted and good-natured, Anna Shaffer's Triss Marigold is a genuinely empathetic soul with a sweet temper, very much resembling the Water sign. Like the Pisces, this idealistic individual makes for an amazing listener and has a strong connection to spirituality.

While Triss is often prone to passive-aggressiveness and perfectionism, one of her best traits that really reflect the Pisces native personality is how gentle she is with others, guiding them towards the best version of themselves.

