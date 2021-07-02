Get ready, Witcher fans, because we finally have a release date for The Witcher: Monster Slayer mobile AR game. For those who don't know, AR is short for "augmented reality" - basically, you walk around in the real world with the game pulled up on your phone and you use your camera to find all of the hidden monsters lurking in the shadows. That, combined with your knowledge of The Witcher lore and game mechanics, can help you slay monsters and level up your Witcher skills.

Best of all, if you pre-register now, you get a special bonus item to help you gain experience much faster. Unfortunately for some, this deal is only available on Android devices through the Google Play Store for now. But if you have a chance to pre-register, you'll be able to hit the ground running with the Kaer Morhen steel sword. This special monster-slaying tool gives you a 10% experience bonus increase per kill.

Image via Spokko

Imagine walking along your favorite lake..and eliminating any drowners who try to drag you into the depths. Or slaying the disgruntled banshee who haunts your local library so that the bookworms inside can read in peace. Wait, look up into the sky - what's that? A wayward wyvern terrorizing the countryside? The more monsters you kill in The Witcher: Monster Slayer, the closer you'll get to living out your real-world hero fantasy. We can't promise you'll run into any gorgeous, lustful sorceresses along the way...but we also can't not promise that, now can we?

What we can be sure of is that everyone will get their chance to begin their own hunt starting July 21 on both the Google Play and the Apple App Store. Check out the teaser trailer below.

