New NSFW Trailer for ‘The Witcher’ Confirms the Netflix Release Date

A new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming fantasy series The Witcher. is upon us, and it reveals not only more lore for Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), but also the series’ release date. The hype-worthy story follows the title character, a solitary monster hunter, struggling to find a place in a world of the wicked, people and beasts alike. When destiny leads him to cross paths with a powerful sorceress and a young princess, they’ll unite to traverse the dangerous Continent together. And as this trailer suggests, it’s gonna be a helluva ride.

Leaps and bounds beyond the first trailer, this one actually digs into the unique mythology and terminology known to Witcher fans. Geralt is straight-up called a mutant, uses the Aard sign to push back combatants, and goes through quite the variety of eye colors and transformations, along with a few nods to the brewing of Witcher potions. Oh and if you were wondering if the series would have Game of Thrones-levels of sex and nudity to go along with the bloody violence, a full-on orgy appears to be happening in one of the scenes. If none of that makes any sense to you, you might want to check out our primer/explainer on all things The Witcher.

Also starring Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders, Wanderlust) as Yennefer and Freya Allan (The War of the Worlds, Into The Badlands) as Ciri, Jodhi May (Game of Thrones, Genius) as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Fortitude) as Eist, Adam Levy (Knightfall, Snatch) as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring (Ripper Street, Kill List) as Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read (Profile) as Sabrina, and Emma Appleton (The End of The F**king World) as Renfri, Eamon Farren (The ABC Murders, Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Joey Batey (Knightfall, Strike) as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen (House of Cards, Sherlock) as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson (Wanderlust, Judy) as Istredd, Maciej Musiał (1983) as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Jamillah & Aladdin, Dickensian) as Dara, and Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss, The Witcher arrives on Netflix December 20th.