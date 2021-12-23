Netflix has released a deleted scene from the second season of The Witcher, its hit adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novels starring Henry Cavill. The scene shows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) and Triss (Anna Shaffer) discussing the future of Geralt's monster slaying adoptive daughter, Ciri (Freya Allan).

In the deleted scene, Triss reveals to Geralt that she had a terrible vision about Ciri, who is destined to bring destruction to them all. Triss is visibly shocked by whatever she’s seen, but Geralt doesn’t pay much attention to the sorcerer’s warnings — instead, all the monster slayer wants is to find his daughter. The deleted scene was first revealed as part of The Witcher: Unlocked, an aftershow special that also includes interviews with the cast and crew.

The Witcher quickly became one of Netflix’s most successful original productions upon its release in 2019. Even though the production of season two came to a halt due to the pandemic, the franchise keeps growing strong on the streaming platform, with the animated feature The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf spin-off released last August. There is also a prequel series currently in production, The Witcher: Blood Origin, which revealed its first teaser in a mid-credits scene during the second season of The Witcher.

Image via Netflix

RELATED:‌ 'The Witcher: Unlocked' Aftershow Reveals Deleted Scenes, Season 2 Spoilers, and MoreSeason two of The Witcher brings Geralt back, as the warrior accepts his fate as both a monster slayer and father to Ciri. In this second season, Geralt continues to train Ciri in combat and in her domain of magic, forging her into the warrior she’s bound to become. According to showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, scripts for season three are already finished, although there’s still a long road ahead between shooting, post-production, and handling the season’s release.

Season three will adapt The Time of Contempt, the second entry in Sapkowski’s five-book series, The Witcher Saga. While Netflix’s The Witcher is trying to use one book for each of the show’s seasons, Hissrich recently underlined how they keep things flexible in the writers’ room so that the story can better fit television. In an interview with Collider, Hissrich said:

“We approximately do a book a season, but we also make sure that the stories from that book are best in that season of our television show. So sometimes we move those chess pieces around a little bit. There’s a big story from Blood of Elves that we’re gonna do in Season 3 for instance. Or there was a short story that we couldn’t fit in Season 1, so we put it in Season 2. We try to be pretty flexible with that.”

Both seasons of The Witcher are available to stream on Netflix now. Check out the new deleted scene below:

'The Witcher: Blood Origin': First Images Show New Heroes Getting Ready to Fight The Conjunction of the Spheres is near!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email