A new behind-the-scenes video from the second season of Netflix’s The Witcher is giving fans a peek into the amazing transformation of Eskel (Basil Eidenbenz) into a Leshy, using a timelapse to demonstrate the painstaking process. It seems like magic in the Witcher universe takes more time than we thought.

A fellow witcher from the School of the Wolf, Eskel is introduced in episode two of season two after Geralt (Henry Cavill) takes Ciri (Freya Allen) to his childhood home Kaer Morhen, where Eskel is introduced alongside other witchers. His introduction showed him carrying a Leshy, a Slavic forest creature, that he fought for several hours, sustaining a wound that ended up transforming him into the very same creature. His transformation was outlined in a video from makeup artist chloemp_mua, one of the many talented prothestic artists who worked on the show. She showcased the steps needed to transform Eskel into the forest monster using prosthetics and makeup, in order to achieve the practical effects of the look, rather than CGI-ing the character's features in.

Multiple people are needed for both the makeup and the suit Eidenbenz wore to complete the transformation, one that resulted in an epic battle between the witchers and their once friend. In the end, Geralt kills Eskel as the Leshy spirit takes over him with a flaming sword, something not too easy to achieve either with practical effects or CGI.

The monsters of The Witcher are unique and quite the sight to behold, with creatures including a Bruxa, Nivellen, Myriapod, Zeugl, Chernobog, and a number of Basilisks. These monsters present their own challenges when it comes to bringing them to life, but the show's makeup and special effects artists are able to use these practical effects to create visuals that make the show what it is and set high standards for other fantasy shows in the future.

