‘Witcher’ Showrunner Promises That Season 2 Will Be a Lot Less Confusing

The Witcher, Netflix’s hit show about Henry Cavill literally being too swole for his costume, is getting a Season 2 sometime in 2021. And while we don’t know too many details about the plot, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich reveal some tasty nuggets, including the fact that they are doing away with the multiple timelines from Season 1.

In an interview with The Wrap, Hissrich said, “Obviously, it was one of the most controversial parts of Season 1 and I didn’t expect it to be as controversial as it was. But it’s something I still stand behind, in terms of storytelling… What’s great though is [the characters] have intersected now. So what we’ll see in Season 2 is that all of our characters are existing on the same timeline. What that allows us to do storywise though is to play with time in slightly different ways. We get to do flashbacks, we get to do flash-forwards, we get to actually integrate time in a completely different way that we weren’t able to do in Season 1.”

That’s welcome news for some viewers; while generally well-received, The Witcher was criticized for being a bit confusing, constantly jumping forwards and backwards in time until Geralt (Cavill), Yennifer (Anya Chalorta), and Ciri (Freya Allan) finally meet. Hissrich also teased the introduction of more Witchers, including Geralt’s mentor Vesemir, a fan-favorite character from the books and video games.

“Probably my favorite additions for Season 2 are the new witchers,” the showrunner said. “Really, in Season 1, we got to know Geralt and he’s our prime example of a witcher. And then there is one other witcher, Remus, who we meet in Episode 103, who quickly dies. So it was, for us really, about getting Geralt back to his roots and sort of learning where he came from and what his story is and what his sense of family is.”

Obviously, the global coronavirus pandemic has halted production on Season 2 for now, so we’re still a ways off from seeing the continuing adventures of surly monster hunter Geralt. Until then I’ll just be rewatching Season 1 and preparing to stage a riot at Netflix headquarters if Jaskier doesn’t return to sing more toe-tapping ballads.