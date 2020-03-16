‘The Witcher’ Won’t Be Tossing Coins for a While; Coronavirus Pauses Season 2 Production

Even The Witcher isn’t immune to the effects of COVID-19. Neither is the hit Netflix series above the abundance of caution that content producers around the world are observing in order to limit the spread of the disease. Late this February, Netflix announced that filming on the second season of the fantasy show had started in the UK, with plans for a 2021 release date. Today, we’re hearing that that production has been paused, but there is currently no information as to a shifting release date.

The Wrap reports that production on Season 2 of The Witcher and its eight new episodes will pause for at least two weeks. That hiatus may well extend as the coronavirus picture evolves over the weeks ahead. Either way, now’s a great time to catch up on all things The Witcher is you missed out on the cultural phenomenon the first time around. We have a handy explainer right here to get you through some of the trickier parts.

As for what we know about Season 2, Henry Cavill will return to play the role of Geralt of Rivia. with Anya Chalotra as the sorceress Yennefer, Freya Allan as the princess/Child Surprise Ciri and Joey Batey as fan-favorite bard Jaskier.

Joining the party anew are Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as the character of Nivellen, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and recent graduate Mecia Simson, as Francesca.

Other returning cast members include MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina. Stay tuned for more!