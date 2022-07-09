The Season 3 of Netflix’s The Witcher is currently in production at the Sahara near Erfoud, Morocco, and it seems like The Witcher family is continuously expanding. The new season has added six new cast members to the show, Redanian Intelligence has revealed. Actor Ryan Hayes, Michalina Olszanska, Kate Winter, Martyn Ellis, Harvey Quinn, and Poppy Almond all have joined the cast of Season 3.

At the end of Season 2, we finally see Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer finally coming together. Viewers also got to witness the bond between Geralt and Ciri finally coming to fruition as they bond over the latter’s training. One of the final shots of the series also showed us the upcoming season's big bad, the Wild Hunt. It’ll be interesting to see the new family’s dynamics in the upcoming season. While much is not being revealed at the moment, the casting certainly hints toward exciting events.

Hayes is cast as the mage Artaud Terranova; per the books, Terranova was among the mages who sought to capture Ciri and participated in the Thanedd coup. The English actor has titles like Chance (2022), Carnival Row (2019), and Culture Shock (2012) to his credit.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Witcher': Was That Really Geralt's Mother or Just a Fever Dream? Here's Frida Gustavsson's Take

Olszanska is also set to appear as a mage, however, it is not known which exact character. The Irish actor was spotted in Wales recently filming along with The Witcher mages Mahesh Jadu, Safiyya Ingar, and more. Her previous credits include the Polish Netflix series 1983, along with I, Olga, and Carga among others. Other mages joining the cast are Quinn, and Almond, much like Olszanska the two were spotted filming along with other mages of the show. Furthermore, Winter is cast as Putney and Ellis has been cast as Barker.

Previously, the show added Robbie Amell, Hugh Skinner, Meng'er Zhang, and Christelle Elwin as recurring cast members.

Currently, there’s no release date set for Season 3. Meanwhile, you can take a look at the season summary below: