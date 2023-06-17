There are so many popular series returning this Summer. However, for Netflix, there’s no show coming back as beloved as The Witcher. The fantasy series, based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, premieres the first volume of its third season later this month. As a result, there have been a ton of new posters, trailers, and clips as fans have gotten close to Witcher’s late June release date. Now McFarlane Toys has debuted a new 2-pack of Ciri and Geralt ahead of the latest season.

Both seven-inch figures are based on their appearance in Season 3 and come with a few accessories, so this monster hunting duo can prepare for battle. Two swords, an environmental base, and a collectible art card for each character are included in this package. The figures also have 22 points of articulation which should make posing the pair together with the rest of McFarlane’s Witcher line a dream. This 2-pack will be a blood-soaked $49.99.

What’s The Witcher Season 3 About?

The Witcher Season 3 will be the biggest and most thrilling adventure yet as the floodgates have opened. Every monster, thief, and beast around are after our main trio. Geralt, with the help of Yennefer, has finally accepted his destiny as Ciri's caretaker. Ciri’s trying to better harness her mystery gift which is why seemingly everyone in this deadly world is after her. This includes The Wild Hunt. The latest trailer for Season 3 showcased this chase with a bloodbath's worth of monster battles and sword fights that’s sure to have fans on the edge of their seats while the series also further develops the romantic connection between Geralt and Yennefer.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Check Out the Massive Village-Sized Set the Crew Built for 'The Witcher’ Season 3

If it’s anything like the first two seasons, we’re in for a real treat. Thus far Witcher has been Netflix’s answer to Game of Thrones with an epic amount of great fight sequences, creative special effects, and deep lore and character work. That’s elevated even further by the brilliant performances. Particularly from Henry Cavill who brings such a complex subtly to Geralt’s tough guy persona. Sadly though Season 3 marks Cavill’s final time as the monster hunter and Liam Hemsworth will be taking over the role in Season 4.

When Does Witcher Season 3 Release?

The Witcher Season 3 will drop in two volumes. The first volume will release on June 29 before Cavill’s time on the series wraps up on July 27. Witcher has also already been renewed for Season 4 and 5. While Witcher fans anxiously wait for the series to return, you can pre-order Ciri and Geralt’s McFarlane 2-pack on their website. The figures will be released sometime in 2023. You can also catch up on the first two seasons of Witcher now on Netflix.