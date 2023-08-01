The Big Picture The third season of The Witcher has divided viewers, with some expressing disappointment and questioning its loyalty to the source material.

Henry Cavill's departure from the show has sparked rumors that he left due to creative differences, although he has not commented on the matter.

Writer and executive producer Javier Grillo-Marxuach defended the show's faithfulness to the books, responding to critics on Twitter and teasing behind-the-scenes drama.

Since the dawn of the entertainment industry adapting well-known literary works for on-screen viewership, there has always existed friction between these creators and the fans who are effervescently loyal to the source material. The same holds true for the Netflix fantasy series The Witcher. Having split the third season into two parts, this season's adventure through the Continent has come to a close, with some viewers left disgruntled with the course of events. The third season also brings to a close Henry Cavill's adventure as Geralt of Rivia, with Liam Hemsworth taking up the role of the Butcher of Blaviken.

Cavill's decision to leave has been a source of much speculation with some rumors suggesting the actor stepped down because the show was not sticking to Andrzej Sapkowski’s source material as faithfully as Cavill had wanted. While the actor has not commented on his exit, this has not stopped the hawks circling and attacking what was a good season, most likely the best so far. The loyalty of the show to Sapkowski's work has been called into question by some, and one of the show's creative minds has leapt to its defense.

Javier Grillo-Marxuach, who is a writer and executive producer of the show defended the scripts in a tweet, writing "For those who claim that we don’t read/respect the books – the writers' draft of The Witcher 306 ABSOLUTELY began with Dykstra holding Geralt at knife point as he pissed into a plant. I have the pages to prove it!" Some of the vitriol aimed at the show could be perhaps traced to Cavill being replaced as hinted by a fan who tweeted, of "rumors & flat out lies from casting changes of Geralt" To this, Grillo-Marxuach responded rather cryptically saying "Also, those of us who know what really went down behind the scenes know what really went down behind the scenes. I stand behind the work, and my boss, 100%."

What Awaits in Season 4?

Looking ahead, we can see that the groundwork has been expertly laid for the story to burst into fervent life in season 4. War on the Continent is afoot, and despite the assassination of King Vizimir (Ed Birch) and crowning of Radovid (Hugh Skinner) in his place by Philippa (Cassie Clare), Redania remains the biggest threat to the Northern invasion by Emperor Emhyr (Bart Edwards). That would perhaps pitch the strategic minds of the White Flame against the spymaster of Redania, Dijkstra (Graham McTavish). Other angles to look forward to in the new season is Ciri (Freya Allan) giving into the darker whims of her Elder Blood, and if the end of Season 3 is anything to go by, she has set her course and hoisted sails. Perhaps, Geralt might be able to pull her back.

The Witcher Season 3 is currently available to stream on Netflix.