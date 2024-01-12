The Big Picture Laurence Fishburne joins Season 4 of Netflix's The Witcher as Regis, a knowledgeable barber-surgeon.

Henry Cavill departed the series after Season 3 and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt.

The new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri navigating a war-ravaged Continent apart from each other.

Laurence Fishburne has officially signed on to Season 4 of Netflix's hit fantasy series, The Witcher. Fishburne, known for his iconic role in The Matrix as Morpheus, as well as his part as The Bowery King in the John Wick franchise, will be portraying the character Regis—a popular figure from The Witcher books and games, who is described as a knowledgeable barber-surgeon with a hidden past.

Fishburne joins the likes of Liam Hemsworth, who replaces Henry Cavill in the titular role of Geralt, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey. He expressed his excitement at joining the series in a brief statement that accompanied the announcement of his signing on to the show: "I’m very excited to be joining the cast and look forward to exploring the wondrous world of The Witcher.” The official logline for the upcoming season states:

After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again.

What Happened Behind the Scenes on 'The Witcher'?

There was controversy last year when original star Henry Cavill abruptly departed the series and was replaced in the role of Geralt of Rivia by Liam Hemsworth. Officially, no reason was given for Cavill's departure but it was heavily rumored that Cavill had become disenchanted with Netflix's insistence on diverting from the source material. Netflix's adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's eight-book series involved several creative changes from the original material. These alterations, while not inherently negative, did cause some disappointment among long-time fans who preferred a closer adherence to the books. Cavill, a notable fan of Sapkowski’s work, had publicly emphasized the importance of remaining faithful to the books in the show's adaptation, saying, "The biggest piece was I wanted to represent as much of a book-accurate Geralt as possible and a lot of the fans did as well."

The Witcher's fourth season doesn't have a release date yet, but Collider will keep you informed on all the latest developments.

