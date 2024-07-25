The Big Picture Ciri's new appearance in Season 4 of The Witcher is a nod to not only the game, but also the novel.

Freya Allan explains that finding the right balance between book and game for Ciri's appearance was key for Season 4.

The Witcher Season 4 will see Liam Hemsworth stepping into the role of Gerlat, which was previously played by Henry Cavill.

During an interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff at our San Diego Comic-Con media suite, to support Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Freya Allan shed some light on Ciri's striking transformation that has been reported for The Witcher's fourth season. Two weeks ago, reports claimed that production was in full swing and that Allan's character Ciri had undergone a massive change in hair, makeup, and costume. Now, thanks to a chat with Collider, Allan has offered an exciting update on that transformation, revealing:

"You actually also haven't seen that she gets new hair and makeup, as well, which I think when you see that, it’s a lot of paralleling the game. So, I think that will tie it all together, as well. But I think it was basically about getting a mixture between the books and the game. I was very heavily involved with the costume, and I really wanted it to be a bit of a mixture of both, just so that fans had that. The minute I'm in that costume and the new hair and makeup, it feels like a different Ciri. It's so much fun. We've just never seen her like this, and so I'm really excited for people to see what happens. It's fun."

A Change in Ciri's Appearance is Crucial to Her Evolution in the Novel

As Allan alluded to in her response to Nemiroff, finding the balance between her character's evolution in the books and the game will be crucial for the television series. In the book, Ciri and the Rats, for a brief time, overtake a tattoo store. This inspires Ciri's romantic partner, Mistle, to have a tattoo of a rose inked onto her inner thigh, prompting a similar response from Ciri. This symbolizes a major shift in Ciri's overall arc, something that the series will want to replicate—at least tonally. Season 4 of The Witcher promises plenty of surprises, with not only the evolution of Ciri's appearance, but also with Liam Hemsworth stepping into the role of Geralt.

