Much has changed since we were last on the Continent, and as we prepare to head back into the heat of the raging war between Nilfgaard and the Northern Kingdoms, there are even more changes afoot. Season 4 of Netflix's fantasy series, The Witcher, has undergone changes, as Henry Cavill has handed over the steel and silver swords, as well as the Wolf medallion, to Liam Hemsworth, who takes over as the Butcher of Blaviken, Geralt of Rivia. Hemsworth won't be the only new face we see next season.

The show has added some exciting new characters, chief among which is Emiel Regis Rohellec Terzieff-Godefroy, an enigmatic and charismatic figure who (for those familiar with the books and games) has had more than his fair share of adventures with Geralt. Known to his friends as simply Regis, the character is a barber, surgeon, and vampire, and will be played by Laurence Fishburne, of The Matrix and John Wick franchises. As production on the fourth season rumbles on, we now have our first look at Fishburne's Regis, per Redanian Intelligence. One of the images features Fishburne in a wig and his Regis costume, which comes with red boots as well as his iconic sideburns. Other images captured Geralt's horse, Roach, and images of a refugee camp filled with commonfolk who had fled the war between the Empire of Nilfgaard and the Northern Kingdoms which erupted at the end of season three.

It isn't just the arrival of barber-surgeon Regis that we get to look forward to in the coming season of The Witcher. The series will incorporate some new beloved characters, the likes of Sharlto Copley (Monkey Man) as the bounty hunter Leo Bonhart, James Purefoy (Solomon Kane) as the intelligent Nilfgaardian spy and court-adviser Skellen, and Danny Woodburn (Watchmen) as the ax-wielding Zoltan Chivay. With the series billed to end after its fifth season, it will be interesting to see how much all these new characters and faces will add to the experience. The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich is confident of our fresh-faced Geralt being a brilliant addition, previously saying, "Cast and crew alike have been struck by the passion, energy, and embodiment Liam has brought to the character from Day 1 — scruffy beard, iconic scar, and all! We’re having so much fun filming season 4 and are excited to welcome fans along on this journey with us."

'The Witcher' Is Really About Cirilla

It is often easy to forget in The Witcher that, beyond all the sword fighting, monster slaying, and spell casting, central to the storyline is one individual - the fierce Princess Cirilla of Cintra, (Freya Allan). Geralt's Child of Surprise, and heir to both the thrones of Nilfgaard and Cintra, Ciri is wanted by both the living and the dead. Initially a scared young child with extraordinary powers, Ciri has, over the seasons, transformed into a strong young woman who is set to affect her world. However, she has been parted from the guiding hands of her foster parents, Geralt and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and must now experience life alone. Allan has since teased what comes next for Cirilla, saying:

"She has her first experience with romance, if you can even call it that, because it’s not a good relationship," adding a hint of mystery and intrigue. The journey from a sheltered princess to a powerful sorceress has been a central theme in The Witcher, and Allan hinted that this new romantic twist will take Ciri to "a very dark part of herself that I think is going to be terrifying to look at."

