For long time fans of the games and books, it may have come as a shock when Netflix’s The Witcher killed off Geralt’s (Henry Cavill) fellow witcher and adoptive brother, Eskel (Basil Eidenbenz), in the second episode of the second season. While the show has already been known for its various departures from the original story, Eskel’s death is the first of many changes that have drawn significant backlash from the majority of The Witcher fans.

Eskel plays a small but important role in The Witcher’s books and his death in the show has many fans concerned over how the rest of the series is going to play out, not only because of his absence, but what this choice on the writers’ part means for other characters and events within the story.

Eskel is widely considered a fan-favorite. In the saga of Geralt and Ciri (Freya Allan in the show), he, alongside Geralt, is in charge of Ciri’s witcher training. His impact on Ciri’s life and future is significant, and it is clear that, despite his initial doubts, he cares for her and wants her to succeed. He is also one the few witchers left (even fewer in the show after the finale of the second season), making him especially important with the threat of the Wild Hunt on the horizon. He is shown to be a kind and patient person, as well as an accomplished witcher, and his story is bound closely with that of Geralt’s; they grew up and trained as witchers under Vesemir (Kim Bodnia) together and even share a history of child surprises.

Yet, in the Netflix series, Eskel is portrayed as rather belligerent and confrontational, especially towards Ciri, a stark contrast to the care he shows her in the books. While this change in personality is certainly a step away from the original story, it’s Eskel’s sudden and unforeseen death that makes a bigger impact.

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich described Eskel’s death as what “propels Geralt’s need to figure out what’s going on with Ciri and to do it fast, because he knows that he’s going to risk losing her and his brothers if he doesn’t.” She goes on to state that she and the writers felt that Geralt and the rest of the witchers needed to see that bringing Ciri into their home would ‘fundamentally change’ their way of life and that the best way to do this was to kill off one of the witchers; while originally this was going to be a new character, Hissrich admits that the idea felt shallow, noting that the death of a new character would not have the same impact as the death of a character than fans already loved.

The decision was made to kill off an existing character, one that fans of the franchise would already know and love and, thus, Eskel was chosen. Hissrich has since received backlash over the choice, with some critics stating that the quick introduction and subsequent death of Eskel in the show invalidates the decision not to create a new character to kill off.

Regardless of whether you believe the choice was a good one or not, the story of Netflix’s The Witcher is different from that of the books, now even more so; Eskel is no longer there as a sort of mentor-uncle figure for Ciri and his own experience with child-surprises, also involving a young princess, will, as of now, hold no weight in Geralt’s decisions in raising and training Ciri.

Even more so than his personal relationships with the other characters, Eskel’s death seems to be a catalyst for change within the show on a narrative level; Hissrich comments that ‘the Continent is constantly changing’ in the world of The Witcher and poses the question of ‘is there a place for witchers anymore?’ With a fair amount of the witchers featured in the show dying in the second season finale, it seems whatever space they occupied before is rapidly shrinking. Alongside a multitude of other new or altered storylines, for instance Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) losing her magic and the appearance of the Deathless Mother (who, while similar to some original characters, did not actually exist in the books), these changes to Eskel and the witchers further separates the show from its source material.

Fans have also noticed the changes made to the personalities of characters other than Eskel, such as Yennefer and her treatment of Jaskier, as well as the choices they make, such as Francesca’s decisions regarding the elves’ alliances after her child is born. While the show drew criticism in its first season for deviating from the original story of the books, the second season seems to be doing so even more.

While Hissrich states that the third season of the show will focus on ‘The Time of Contempt,’ the fourth book in The Witcher series and second novel in the saga, long time fans of the franchise have expressed their disappointment with the show’s deviation from the sources material and their concern for the upcoming season. Actor Henry Cavil stated that he would like to see this third season follow the books more closely, which seems to be a desire mirrored by the majority of The Witcher fans.

