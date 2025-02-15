Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep.The newest addition to The Witcher franchise is the animated film The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, which features Geralt (Doug Cockle) and Jaskier (Joey Batey) as it adapts Andrzej Sapkowski's "A Little Sacrifice," which is a short story found in Sword of Destiny. The ever-growing franchise has ventured into animation before with The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which served as a prequel that explains the declining Witcher population and introduced Vesemir (Theo James). Though Nightmare of the Wolf set up The Witcher Season 2 and even showed a young Geralt, the Sirens of the Deep is even more interconnected with the story fans know. Not only does it center on the series' main characters, but the story takes audiences back to the events of Season 1 during the time Geralt and Jaskier traveled together, and it even references a few pivotal moments to place it in the timeline.

While Sirens of the Deep takes the audience to a familiar part of Jaskier and Geralt's character arcs, it also has an emotional story, particularly for Jaskier as he returns to his childhood home, Bremervoord, which forces him to confront his old bully, Zelest (Ray Chase), and reunite with his friend Essi (Christina Wren). However, Bremervoord is on the brink of war with the nearby merpeople because of recent attacks on the pearl divers and a longstanding hatred between the two groups. Though the human prince, Agloval (Camrus Johnson), and the mermaid princess, Sh'eenaz (Emily Carey), are in love, it has no bearing on the relations between their people. Geralt is resistant to taking the job but eventually agrees to look for and kill whatever is attacking the divers in hopes of preventing the war. But more than his ability to kill monsters, Bremervoord needs Geralt to uncover the truth behind a bigger conspiracy.

'Sirens of the Deep's Villains Are Not Obvious

Image via Netflix

As is often the case in The Witcher franchise, the villains are not who you first expect. The people of Bremervoord blame the merpeople with no evidence. As Geralt investigates, with the help of Essi, who can speak mermaid, he learns that the attacker is a member of the merpeople's royal family, shapeshifting into a kraken, leading him to Melusina (Mallory Jansen), She'eenaz's aunt, in a twist reminiscent of The Little Mermaid. The sorceress is seeking revenge on the merpeople's king and queen, who she feels wronged her in their marriage. Having been in love with the king but unable to have children, Melunsina was rejected, and the king married her sister instead. But when Geralt exposes her, he discovers that the conspiracy goes deeper.

When Geralt unveils the truth, Melusina is in the palace, posing as a human princess to prevent Agloval from marrying Sh'eenaz, proving she has been working with the human king, Usveldt (Simon Templeman). Serving as another villain, Usveldt has been escalating the tension with the merpeople to dissuade his son from marrying Sh'eenaz simply because he fears the end of his bloodline. This twist highlights one of The Witcher's biggest themes: that humans are often the villains regardless of how they tell the story. Usveldt callously let people die for his own selfish goals of continuing his line. It's even more messed up that Usveldt had another son, Zelest, who may not be a legitimate heir but is still his descendant, as much as Usveldt may want to ignore that. With these two villains, Sirens of the Deep depicts a complex conspiracy based on selfishness, hatred, and vengeance.

Geralt Fights the Kraken in 'Sirens of the Deep'