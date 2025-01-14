Not long after CD Projekt Red unveiled the first cinematic trailer for the next game in The Witcher franchise, which will focus on Geralt’s daughter-figure and protégé, Ciri, Netflix is following suit by dropping the first look at its newest Witcher project. The streamer revealed the first official trailer for The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, the upcoming animated film set to premiere on February 11. The show will see Anya Chalotra reprise her role as Yennefer, with Joey Batey also returning to the role of Jaskier, the bard who follows Geralt around singing of his many conquests. The voice of Geralt falls not to former actor Henry Cavill nor future actor Liam Hemsworth; Doug Cockle has been tapped to voice the famous Witcher in the upcoming animated movie.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep follows Geralt on his mission to put a stop to seaside village attacks when suddenly he finds himself in the middle of an ancient conflict between humans and sea people. While his usual tactic is to stay out of squabbles that have nothing to do with him, Geralt is forced to figure out what’s going on before the conflict escalates. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, with Mike Ostrowski and Rae Benjamin both writing the film and Kang Hei Chul directing. Benjamin also served as a staff writer on Netflix’s live-action Witcher series, and Ostrowski also wrote several episodes of the show that he even executive produced. Chul previously worked as a storyboard artist on The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, the animated prequel series focusing on a young Vessemir (Theo James).

When Is the Next Season of ‘The Witcher’ Coming Out?

Unfortunately, Netflix has yet to announce a release date for The Witcher’s return to Netflix, but set photos revealed the show was filming in October 2024, so it’s impossible to rule out a late 2025 release date for Season 4. Liam Hemsworth has been set to take over the role of Geralt from Henry Cavill, who will be focusing on other projects such as Voltron, Warhammer 40,000, and Highlander moving forward. Hemsworth is known for his role as Gale in The Hunger Games franchise, and he most recently starred alongside Laura Dern in Lonely Planet.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep premieres on February 11. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the movie and watch The Witcher on Netflix.

Your changes have been saved The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep Release Date February 11, 2025 Director Kang Hei Chul Cast Anya Chalotra , Brittany Ishibashi , Christina Wren , Joey Batey , Doug Cockle Writers Rae Benjamin , Mike Ostrowski Distributor(s) Netflix

