CD Projekt Red and Netflix have announced that they're teaming up for the first official virtual fan event WitcherCon, unveiling the date and first details of their global online celebration of The Witcher franchise. The announcement was initially teased via a Twitter exchange between the two companies, and then eventually confirmed on the final day of Netflix's Geeked Week, a five-day virtual fan event dedicated to hyping up all the content we have to look forward to on the streaming service.

WitcherCon, which will take place on July 9, will be an event that merges the worlds of The Witcher's popular video game franchise as well as its hit television series. According to the official press release, fans have the following to look forward to:

A variety of entertaining and interactive panels spotlighting the people who brought The Witcher to life in-game and on-screen.

Breaking news, exclusive behind the scenes and never-before-seen reveals from across The Witcher franchise.

Intimate looks into the creativity and production behind CD PROJEKT RED’s games, including the upcoming mobile game The Witcher: Monster Slayer , comic books and fan gear, AND Netflix’s live action series The Witcher plus merchandise, as well as the anime film Nightmare of the Wolf .

WitcherCon will be available to stream on both Netflix as well as CD Projekt Red's Twitch and YouTube channels, and will first air on July 9 at 7 p.m. CEST. Fans will be able to watch WitcherCon across two separate streams, with each one containing exclusive content. The second stream, which also airs on Twitch and YouTube, will begin at 3 a.m. CEST on July 10. Check out the exciting new key art below:

