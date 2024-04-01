The Big Picture Daniel Wu has joined the cast of With Love opposite Ke Huy Quan.

Ke Huy Quan continues his trajectory as an action star following a successful career boost after Everything Everywhere All At Once.

With Love producer David Leitch praises Quan's action chops, promising next-level character development in the 2025 film.

There's still plenty of mystery surrounding With Love, the upcoming movie that will see the return of Ke Huy Quan to the big screen after his acclaimed performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. But according to Deadline, it's been confirmed that Daniel Wu has joined the cast of the film. However, details about his character have not been disclosed at the moment. Wu joins the project that is set to be Jonathan Esubio's directorial debut after the filmmaker has worked as a veteran stunt and fight coordinator for years.

The upcoming movie will serve as a reunion for Wu and Ke Huy Quan, who were recently seen in American Born Chinese together. The Disney+ television series followed a young boy finding himself involved in a legendary conflict between ancient entities. Wu was recently seen in Reminiscence, the science fiction thriller that told the story of Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman) and how he uses a machine that can dive deep into other people's memories to find out what happened to his lost love. Wu also had a recurring role in the fourth season of Westworld.

When it comes to the other major star of With Love, Ke Huy Quan has been very careful with planning his next steps after stepping into the spotlight following the wildly successful Everything Everywhere All At Once. Given his trademark enthusiasm, it seems like Quan is very excited about the screenplay for With Love written by Luke Passmore, Josh Stoddard, and Matthew Murray. Quan also recently voiced Han in Kung Fu Panda 4, the latest sequel in the franchise that follows Po (Jack Black) and his journey as the Dragon Warrior. While little else is known about With Love at the moment, we do know that West Side Story and Wish star Ariana DeBose is also set to play a major role.

Ke Huy Quan: The Action Star

By joining the cast of With Love, Daniel Wu has become a part of an explosive adventure that will be seen by audiences in less than a year. The actor will share the screen with Ke Huy Quan, who is more than ready to continue his trajectory as an action star. During a recent interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, at SXSW, With Love producer David Leitch stated the following regarding Ke Huy Quan as a rising action star:

"What was a lot of discovery for us, he has some action chops because he'd worked with Corey Yuen's team for a while in the past. He's done quite a bit of fight action, obviously even before Everything Everywhere All at Once. It was really about like, there was an assessment phase with the guys, and they were all just like, "Oh my God, this is amazing." The aptitude's already here, so let's take it to the next level. I think it was just sort of like tweaking him to the next level and really finding the character in the action. That's what they were unpacking."

With Love premieres in theaters in the United States on February 7, 2025. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates. You can watch Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once on Netflix.

