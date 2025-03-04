When stress is at an all-time high, it's easy to settle for a light watch. That is why many are drawn to reality TV and cooking shows like Meghan Markle's recent Netflix production. With Love, Meghan will take viewers behind-the-scenes, and invite them to sip a drink and learn new recipes alongside the Duchess of Sussex and her inner circle. As she bakes and prepares delicious meals, the former Suits star will also bring a few celebrity guests over to her place and surprise them with some of her latest cooking endeavors. From Mindy Kaling to Abigail Spencer, there are many known names joining her in the show and tasting some of Markle's signature dishes. If you like making food and want to indulge in a comfy watch that is filled with tips and tricks, here is when and where you can watch her lifestyle program.

After being postponed for a few weeks, With Love, Meghan will finally come out on March 4. The original release date for the series was supposed to be January 15, but it was moved up due to the devastating effects of the wildfires in Los Angeles. During these past weeks, Markle and Prince Harry focused on helping those who've lost their homes due to the fires by participating in relief efforts through their foundation.

With Love, Meghan has eight episodes total, all of which will premiere on streaming the day the show is released.

Is 'With Love, Meghan' Available on Streaming?

The cooking show will be available to watch via Netflix. The streaming service secured a lucrative deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back in 2020, releasing four docuseries so far, including an inside look at the couple's love story and royal exit in Harry & Meghan. If you are hoping to tune into Markle's new project, filled with celebrity guests and delicious recipes, you must be a Netflix subscriber.

Watch the Trailer for 'With Love, Meghan'

The trailer for With Love, Meghan starts with the Duchess of Sussex in the kitchen, cooking a variety of dishes with a special twist. She even says that she's always "loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it", alluding to her meal preps. Throughout the clip, we catch a glimpse of Markle concocting everything from strawberry cakes to bread fresh out of the oven, and surprising some of her friends with the food she makes. She's also seen connecting with nature by making flower arrangements and getting honey out of a hive. Through the moments shared in the trailer, viewers can tell that the series will offer a laid-back look at Markle's lifestyle outside the public eye, making memories with the people she loves while savoring some of her signature treats.

In addition to the trailer, Netflix also released a sneak peek of the series, featuring Markle and chef Roy Choi bonding in the kitchen. As they have a conversation about Koreatown's rich culture and the music they prefer to listen to while cooking, you can tell that they are getting along and have a few things in common. Although the clip is short, it teases that the series will have a lighthearted feel, with some delightful celebrity guests joining Markle in her sanctuary.

What Is 'With Love, Meghan' About?

Here is the official synopsis for With Love, Meghan, provided by Netflix:

"This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old. Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."

