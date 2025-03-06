Lifestyle television is often the perfect place to find one's escapism. Given the current volatile state of almost every corner of the world, sinking into an almost sickeningly happy exploration of a light life is sometimes the perfect antidote. Well, the latest offering from Netflix, With Love, Meghan, is proving to be exactly that for millions, with the series shooting into the streamer's top 10 shows as of March 5, 2025. Officially in sixth place, With Love, Meghan has outperformed a selection of top Netflix titles, including Toxic Town, Love is Blind, The Search For Instagram's Worst Con Artist, and Full Swing.

Alas, as is the case with anything Meghan Markle does, this series' announcement was met with immediate criticism, with many disputing her right to have such a platform. However, With Love, Meghan does exactly what it should by providing a beautiful, cinematic look at her Southern California home, whilst offering a peek inside the best bits of a fascinating life without too much self-indulgence. Sadly, it doesn't seem many agree, that is if review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes is anything to go by. The show's 33% critical rating might seem poor, but it looks frankly glowing compared to an abysmal audience rating of 18%. For anyone yet to decide whether to give the series a chance, here's a look at a short synopsis:

"Meghan Markle invites friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips."

What Else is Dominating Netflix's Television Charts?