Meghan Markle’s latest venture, With Love, Meghan, secured a spot among the streaming giant’s top 10 shows in the U.S. within 24 hours of the show airing. The series was released on March 4, 2025, and the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle-centered program featured a nice fresh combo of cooking segments and personal anecdotes. However, despite entering Netflix’s coveted rankings soon after its debut, the show’s reception among critics and audiences has been strikingly mixed — the show has only been able to rake in 2.7/10 ratings on IMDB.

In addition to its eccentric format, the series offers a glimpse into Meghan’s day-to-day approach to healthy eating, entertaining, and parenting. In each episode, the 43-year-old Duchess shares recipes, organizes themed gatherings, and welcomes well-known pals for spirited exchanges. She also shed light on her dedication to crafting a family identity around her married name, whilst clearly referencing her pride in being “Sussex.” The Duchess of Sussex also had further good news to announce, following the launch of her series. Posting on Instagram, she wrote: "Lettuce romaine calm... or not (!) because I'm thrilled to share that Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan' is coming!"

Meghan’s Show Gets a Second Season, Despite Mixed Reviews

Yet for all its lighthearted charm, With Love, Meghan has drawn some criticism for its style, pacing, and content, with certain people taking to X and describing it as “queasy” or “unnecessary.” One of the most talked-about instances comes from Meghan’s chat with longtime friend and comedian Mindy Kaling, who used the slang term “lewk” (instead of “look”). In the clip, Meghan paused in confusion before laughing about not knowing the expression, and that obviously prompted some social media users to accuse her of acting aloof. Others, however, defended the exchange as purely playful banter between two friends speaking casually on camera.

Critics speculated that the moment could be interpreted as an example of “mean girl” behavior, while fans countered that the repartee had been taken out of context. Meghan’s supporters point out that Mindy frequently employs comedic slang and that her slight pronunciation shift was just part of her humor. Kaling herself has not publicly addressed the minor uproar, however, and that leaves fans to continue debating whether it was all in good fun or a genuine social misstep. As Meghan Markle forges ahead with her post-royal career, With Love, Meghan is basically just another chapter in a life already filled with high-profile moments. The show is currently streaming on Netflix.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 With Love, Meghan 10 8.8/10 Release Date January 15, 2025 Directors Michael Steed Cast See All Meghan Markle Self

Source: Instagram, DailyMail